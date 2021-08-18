Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Music in the park

Don’t you love how “Southportians” take the concept of a “Picnic in the Park” to a new level? The annual said picnic will happen Saturday in Petrifying Springs Park. Admission for the afternoon and evening is free. The event will feature live music, food trucks and fireworks at dusk.

Opening up things musically, from 4 to 6 p.m., is Big Spoon. Their bio shows them to be playing a variety of party rock, funk, hip hop, album rock and anything else to get bodies moving. The headliner, from 6:30 p.m. to dusk, is the hugely popular Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers. Most people know Ade turned the judges around on NBC’s “The Voice.” What you may not know is that the singer/songwriter/performer has been turning audiences on for a long time before that. She is no media creation flash in the pan.

She and the rest of the Well-Known Strangers are seasoned pros, giving a fun, thoughtful and uplifting performance show after show. The cello-infused pop rock band will light up the stage from 6:30 p.m. until the fireworks light up the sky at dusk.