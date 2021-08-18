Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

The penultimate Twilight Jazz concert is coming up Tuesday, August 24 at the Kemper Center.
There’s a special theme this time.
The Anderson Arts is partnering with the Kenosha County Parks department for “Blues and Twilight Jazz: The Kenosha County Suffrage Celebration” celebrating last year’s (hey, stuff was happening) 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment grants women the right to vote.
Two female-led acts will perform: Elaine Dame and Ivy Ford. Dame falls into the jazz world, with Ford planted firmly in blues.
Local vendors will have information booths, and there will be multiple food options — plus fireworks at 9 p.m. The concert is first come, first seated on the south side of the Anderson Arts Center. There are no permanent seats, so feel free to bring a blanket or lawn chair. The show is free and food and drinks are available for purchase. Don’t bring in your own alcohol; no carry-ins of liquor are allowed. This is an earlier than usual Twilight Jazz, starting at 5 p.m.
Ivy Ford (5 p.m.) and Elaine Dame (7:30 p.m.) will perform Tuesday (Aug. 24) as part of Twilight Jazz’s special Suffrage Celebration at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. Admission is free.
HarborPark Jazz Fest music
The HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival is back Saturday at Celebration Place with a one-two jazz punch, along with legendary blues. Jazz pianist Alex Bugnon and saxophonist Marion Meadows will both perform.
Nephew to jazz legend Donald Byrd, Bugnon started his career touring with a who’s who of R&B acts, which influenced his style.
Meadows also grew up cutting his teeth on other styles of music including disco, R&B and various jazz ensembles.
Add in the blues of John Primer, and it’s a very solid bill. Primer is, without doubt, the real thing. He was the bandleader and guitarist for legends Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon and Magic Slim & The Teardrops. He has also played or recorded with blues greats Gary Clark Jr., Derek Trucks, Johnny Winters and Buddy Guy, along with many more and has been honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards.
The KUSD High School Summer Strings will also perform. Kicking off the afternoon at 1:15 is an interactive cooking demonstration. Tickets starting at $25 are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/harborpark-jazz-rhythm-blues-festival-2021-tickets-161395316737. Gates open at 12:30.
HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm and Blues Festival is Saturday (Aug. 21) at Celebration Place at HarborPark, 56th Street at the lakefront.
Music in the park
Don’t you love how “Southportians” take the concept of a “Picnic in the Park” to a new level? The annual said picnic will happen Saturday in Petrifying Springs Park. Admission for the afternoon and evening is free. The event will feature live music, food trucks and fireworks at dusk.
Opening up things musically, from 4 to 6 p.m., is Big Spoon. Their bio shows them to be playing a variety of party rock, funk, hip hop, album rock and anything else to get bodies moving. The headliner, from 6:30 p.m. to dusk, is the hugely popular Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers. Most people know Ade turned the judges around on NBC’s “The Voice.” What you may not know is that the singer/songwriter/performer has been turning audiences on for a long time before that. She is no media creation flash in the pan.
She and the rest of the Well-Known Strangers are seasoned pros, giving a fun, thoughtful and uplifting performance show after show. The cello-infused pop rock band will light up the stage from 6:30 p.m. until the fireworks light up the sky at dusk.
Picnic in the Park with Big Spoon and Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers is 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 21) in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., on the south end of the park near the Biergarten.
Vinyl Remix
The New Vinyls had a stretch tougher than most bands. Of course, there was COVID-19. On top of that, the band had to say goodbye to longtime member Steve Kollman, who died in December 2019. There is some good news, though. After a long hiatus they have formed a new band called Vinyl ReMix.
The band will perform Tuesday at the Pennoyer Park Bandshell. The new lineup consists of Frank Parise on guitar and vocals, Tom Belotti on bass and vocals, Scott Christman on drums and vocals, Dave Belotti on guitar and vocals and Joey Belotti on keyboard and vocals. Tuesday’s show runs from 6 to 8 p.m. So, grab your lawn chair, cooler of refreshments, and come down to the lakefront for music by Vinyl ReMix.
Vinyl Remix will perform Tuesday (Aug. 24) at the Pennoyer Park Bandshell, 3601 Seventh Ave. Admission is free.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.