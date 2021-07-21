Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Lincoln Park Live! tries again on Wednesday to open its 2021 season after last week’s show was canceled due to rainy weather. The concert series features great live music in a stellar environment.

Lincoln Park Live! presents free concerts in Lincoln Park at the flower gardens just behind the Oribiletti Center.

The performers for next week’s concert include the always wonderful Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers. The band, playing at 7:30 p.m., performs very accessible, yet still intelligent and caring pop rock with killer vocals and players with chops.

Up first at 6 p.m. is Grooveline. The band, which was formed in 2017, plays R&B, country hits and pop music.

The concert grounds open at 5 p.m.; the music begins at 6 p.m. It is free and open to the public. A variety of food, wine, beer and water will be available for purchase.

Grooveline and Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers perform Wednesday night (July 28) at Lincoln Park Live in the park, 6900 18th Ave. Bonus: Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to all eventgoers ages 12 and up (those under 18 must be with a parent or guardian).

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

