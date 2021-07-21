 Skip to main content
Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows
Music Matters

Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

A longtime favorite of jazz fans will perform Tuesday night at Twilight Jazz at the Anderson Arts Center.

The Kal Bergendal Project will perform at 7 p.m.; the grounds open at 6 p.m. Feel free to bring blankets or lawn chairs. The concert is free with food and drinks available for purchase. Don’t bring in your own alcohol.

Bergendahl is a highly recognized bass guitarist, composer, arranger and educator. He has studied and worked with many top names including Jack Grassel, Harold Miller, Tim Bell, Tom McGirr, and Berkeley Fudge. The Kal Bergendahl Project falls under the jazz-funk umbrella with flourishes of more edgy jazz, pop, and soul.

The Kal Bergendahl Project will perform Tuesday (July 27) as part of the Twilight Jazz series at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.

Art and music

I love when visual medium artists get together with music artists. There is invariably a wonderful symbiotic flow that happens.

That should be the case Saturday at The Port with their Full Moon Party, Social Mixer & Artist Showcase. The music will be provided by John E. Swan (power pop, punk and reggae), Pete Britva (punk rock, hip hop and ska) and SHMS (deep dubstep and trap).

The visual medium artists showcasing their works are Lunar Garden Glass, Jamie Vaughn, Michelle Ranee, Jon Grayson, Spirit MARK and Steven Naranjo.

The Full Moon Party, Social Mixer & Artist Showcase is 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday (July 24) at The Port of Kenosha, 714 50th St.

Rooftop party

Nothing says “summer fun” like a rooftop party with live music. That’s what is going down, or should I say “up,” Friday night at the Apis Hotel and Restaurant Roof Top during Tiki Takeover Weekend.

Taking to the roof is none other than the Bruce Mak Trio with bassist Joe Olson and drummer Thomas Selear joining the guitarist. The trio specializes in upbeat, fun jazz along the lines of “islandy stuff.” All three players are very skilled though and go off on any sort of tangent.

There’s a lot going on at the event, with luau-inspired food from 4 to 9 p.m., live music from 7 to 9 p.m. and the bar open until 11:30 p.m. Seating is on a first come, first served basis.

The Bruce Mak Trio will perform at the Apsis Hotel and Restaurant’s rooftop bar, 614 56th St., from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday (July 23).

Lincoln Park Live!

Lincoln Park Live! tries again on Wednesday to open its 2021 season after last week’s show was canceled due to rainy weather. The concert series features great live music in a stellar environment.

Lincoln Park Live! presents free concerts in Lincoln Park at the flower gardens just behind the Oribiletti Center.

The performers for next week’s concert include the always wonderful Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers. The band, playing at 7:30 p.m., performs very accessible, yet still intelligent and caring pop rock with killer vocals and players with chops.

Up first at 6 p.m. is Grooveline. The band, which was formed in 2017, plays R&B, country hits and pop music.

The concert grounds open at 5 p.m.; the music begins at 6 p.m. It is free and open to the public. A variety of food, wine, beer and water will be available for purchase.

Grooveline and Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers perform Wednesday night (July 28) at Lincoln Park Live in the park, 6900 18th Ave. Bonus: Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to all eventgoers ages 12 and up (those under 18 must be with a parent or guardian).

Paddy Fineran

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

