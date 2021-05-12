Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Editor’s note: Because COVID-19 concerns can cause last-minute changes, please make sure to double check with the band or venue before heading out. Stay safe.
The last concert I saw live was 15 or so months ago. The show feature Public Broadcast Service, Ifihadahifi and Donoma, playing in Racine in a show booked by my friend Tom O’Connor from The Void.
Then, nothing.
Saturday will mark the return to live music for both me and local eclectic rock band Donoma when the group performs at Public Craft Brewing Co.
A year ago, Donoma had just finished a new full-length album and was getting inquiries about high-visibility shows like the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. Then, like so many other events, everything shut down.
The time is right for them now to show everyone what the new stripped-down set is like. Back to basics, the songs on their latest album “American Rust” take a ballsy and unflinching look at how many people on the loose fringe of life live.
Where their previous material was largely introspective, “American Rust” shines a light on the surrounding world, offering hope and asking others to put on their work boots and join them on their March to a saner world. Even with all the big topics though, the new songs definitely rock.
When asked what the band is looking to accomplish with the Public Craft show, the response was, “To bring a sense of hope to community as well as camaraderie to our peers. That if we can work together as one, there is no limit to the greatness we can do.”
They added that they also want to send their love and support to everyone during these most trying of times. Robin McDumphy is also on the bill. You may know the name from the Appleton area thrashy band We The Heathens.
Donoma will perform Saturday, May 15 at Public Craft Brewing Co, 628 58th St.
58 Below show
There will be a three-band “Knockdown in K Town” show Saturday at 58 Below. Three Left, Saint Tragedy and Siren of Sorrow will all throw down.
Hard rock/metal band Three Left have been hard at work for a long time entertaining audiences across the Midwest. Saint Tragedy is a modern rock band with a nod to old school. Singer Wayne Wiginton explains, “It’s about pure, raw honesty. When we go up there it’s like you forget about the real world for a moment and just leave it all on the stage.” Siren of Sorrow will move things from the rock to the hard place with its mix of death and thrash metal, extreme and hardcore sounds.
Siren of Sorrow, Saint Tragedy and Three Left will all perform Saturday (May 15) at 58 Below, 504 58th St.
More brews and tunes
OK, back to the breweries. Would You Kindly? will perform Saturday at Rustic Road Brewing Co.
Last year was spent rather productively, for the band, concentrating on recording their debut album, set for release later this year. It’s a return of sorts as guitarist Paul Hoskins and vocalist Gina Marie spent many a 2019 evening at Rustic Open Mics.
The acoustic/electric indie rock band is fleshed out with drummer Jake Kleinhardt, bassist Daniel Harrison and violinist Megan Weaver. The band believes in community, having collaborated with a number of other locals and participating in worthwhile benefits. Expect a mix of original songs and covers of hits, along with tasty beer. The band is asking fans to social distance and wear masks.
Would You Kindly? performs starting at 8 Saturday night (May 15) at Rustic Road Brewing Co, 5706 Sixth Ave.
Triad at Union Park Tavern
Let’s say you are a rock fan who wants to expand into jazz. Let’s say someone else is a jazz aficionado eager to try some rock music on for size.
You two should hook up Friday and head over to Union Park Tavern to hear Triad. The trio of guitarist Terry Peterson, drummer Brian Ford and bassist Benjamin Holt blends traditional jazz standards with more current pop faire.
In a set, they can do great versions of music by Wes Montgomery, Steely Dan, Hoagy Carmichael and Jimi Hendrix. The rock hits have a jazz spin on them but trust me, rockers won’t leave disappointed. These guys are also laid back and audience friendly.
Triad will perform starting at 9 Friday night (May 14) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.