Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

When asked what the band is looking to accomplish with the Public Craft show, the response was, “To bring a sense of hope to community as well as camaraderie to our peers. That if we can work together as one, there is no limit to the greatness we can do.”

They added that they also want to send their love and support to everyone during these most trying of times. Robin McDumphy is also on the bill. You may know the name from the Appleton area thrashy band We The Heathens.

Donoma will perform Saturday, May 15 at Public Craft Brewing Co, 628 58th St.

58 Below show

There will be a three-band “Knockdown in K Town” show Saturday at 58 Below. Three Left, Saint Tragedy and Siren of Sorrow will all throw down.

Hard rock/metal band Three Left have been hard at work for a long time entertaining audiences across the Midwest. Saint Tragedy is a modern rock band with a nod to old school. Singer Wayne Wiginton explains, “It’s about pure, raw honesty. When we go up there it’s like you forget about the real world for a moment and just leave it all on the stage.” Siren of Sorrow will move things from the rock to the hard place with its mix of death and thrash metal, extreme and hardcore sounds.