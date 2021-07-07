Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

After a missed year, it’s time for Peanut Butter and Jam on Thursdays — starting TODAY — in Veterans Park at the Kenosha harbor.
There are two free shows every week, one from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and an after work show from 6 to 8 p.m. The July 8 featured act is Sparks Fly — The Taylor Swift Experience. You can probably guess the material you’ll hear, plus they throw in some other female fronted pop country.
Sparks Fly performs 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday (July 8) at Peanut Butter and Jam at Veterans Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue. Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available to purchase. Bring a lawn chair and/or a blanket.
Something different
Do you skip concerts because you can’t seem to find anything different and refreshing? If so, the group hot glue & the gun may be what you’re looking for. The duo performs Saturday night at Kenosha Creative Space.
The New York City duo believes that art is not a spectator sport. They want audiences to get involved. Carrie Klein and Joel McGlynn mash together comedy, drama, love and a sensitivity to the state of the world — with music being the glue that holds it all together. It is song and story and something different in a great way. Note: The opening act is now Miss B Haven.
Hot glue & the gun will perform starting at 8 Saturday night (July 10) at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.
Twilight Jazz concert
Sadly, the season debut of Twilight Jazz a couple weeks back (featuring the incredible Janet Planet) was rained out.
The season will, instead, kick off with a fun show Tuesday on the grounds of the Anderson Arts Center.
Scat Cats will be serving up smile- and dance-inducing tunes from a wonderful era in jazz music. The music, as presented by vocalist Carole Crawford, jazz stride pianist Paul Asaro and reed man John Otto, hits on the music of the late 1920s and early ‘30s, as well as the big band sounds of the 1930s and ‘40s.
Trust me, Crawford knows a thing or several about this. Think Fats Waller, Bix Beiderbecke, the Paul Whiteman Band and the Rhythm Boys. Think happy. Think smiles. Think dancing.
The performance runs from 7 to 9 p.m., with the grounds opening at 6 p.m. Audience members can bring in lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic meal if they’d like. Food and beverages will also be available to purchase from local vendors and the Starlight Lounge on the back patio. Note: No carry-in alcohol is allowed.
Twilight Jazz starts its 2021 season 7 p.m. Tuesday (July 13), with Scat Cats on the south lawn of the Anderson Arts Center (part of Kemper Center), 6603 Third Ave. Admission is free. Note: Janet Planet’s Twilight Jazz performance is now schedule for Aug. 31.
Show at Fusion
The last concert I saw in person in 2020 featured a Milwaukee band called Primitive Broadcast Service on the bill. They will be performing Saturday night at Kenosha Fusion. It will be an outdoor show from 6 to 9 p.m.
They are usually billed as a “noise rock band” or “urban skronk,” but I found them to jump around a bit and add in some more melodic rock as well. They will open things up for locals Donoma.
Primitive Broadcast Service and Donoma will perform an outdoor show from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday (July 10) at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.