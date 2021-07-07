Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

After a missed year, it’s time for Peanut Butter and Jam on Thursdays — starting TODAY — in Veterans Park at the Kenosha harbor.

There are two free shows every week, one from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and an after work show from 6 to 8 p.m. The July 8 featured act is Sparks Fly — The Taylor Swift Experience. You can probably guess the material you’ll hear, plus they throw in some other female fronted pop country.

Sparks Fly performs 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday (July 8) at Peanut Butter and Jam at Veterans Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue. Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available to purchase. Bring a lawn chair and/or a blanket.

Something different

Do you skip concerts because you can’t seem to find anything different and refreshing? If so, the group hot glue & the gun may be what you’re looking for. The duo performs Saturday night at Kenosha Creative Space.