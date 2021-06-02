Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Editor’s note: Because COVID-19 concerns can cause last-minute changes, please make sure to double check with the band or venue before heading out. Stay safe.

So some of you may have heard that the Anna Fermin’s Trigger Gospel show Friday at Public Craft is sold out. Yes and no.

The 8 p.m. show is sold out. The brewery, however, has added a 6 p.m. Happy Hour show. That’s not sold out.

Born in the Philippines, the Americana star was raised as a young child right here in Kenosha before moving to Chicago.

Arguably one of the more successful Southport music artists, Anna Fermin’s Trigger Gospel has toured for more than 20 years, releasing six critically acclaimed albums. Their travels have taken them back and forth across the U.S. and Europe many times, including Kenosha.

Over the years, the group has shared stages with the likes of Johnny Cash, Steve Earle, Joe Ely, Robbie Fulks, David Crosby, Neko Case, Delbert McClinton and ... well, you get the picture. They’re good. Expect country, folk, pop and a lot more. Welcome a home girl back. Tickets are $10 and are available at eventbrite.com; search “Anna Fermin Just added Happy Hour show.”