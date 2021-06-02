Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Editor’s note: Because COVID-19 concerns can cause last-minute changes, please make sure to double check with the band or venue before heading out. Stay safe.
So some of you may have heard that the Anna Fermin’s Trigger Gospel show Friday at Public Craft is sold out. Yes and no.
The 8 p.m. show is sold out. The brewery, however, has added a 6 p.m. Happy Hour show. That’s not sold out.
Born in the Philippines, the Americana star was raised as a young child right here in Kenosha before moving to Chicago.
Arguably one of the more successful Southport music artists, Anna Fermin’s Trigger Gospel has toured for more than 20 years, releasing six critically acclaimed albums. Their travels have taken them back and forth across the U.S. and Europe many times, including Kenosha.
Over the years, the group has shared stages with the likes of Johnny Cash, Steve Earle, Joe Ely, Robbie Fulks, David Crosby, Neko Case, Delbert McClinton and ... well, you get the picture. They’re good. Expect country, folk, pop and a lot more. Welcome a home girl back. Tickets are $10 and are available at eventbrite.com; search “Anna Fermin Just added Happy Hour show.”
Anna Fermin’s Trigger Gospel will perform at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. (that show is sold out) Friday (June 4) at Public Craft Brewing Co, 628 58th St.
Hattrix celebration
Many of you aren’t old enough to remember a time before Hattrix. I’ve been there. Anyone remember the Cavern? That said, kudos to Gordy and Traci at Hattrix for celebrating their 24th anniversary this weekend. To acknowledge the accomplishment, there will be a four band and comedy show Friday.
As you might guess, the club is gonna go with what got them there. The music will be hard, with the malevolent thrash of Revel In Rot; Slaughter Party‘s horror punk murder music; the punk and alt rock of The First Rule and — you’d never guess it by the name — hard rock and metal from Wizardhammer. Yes. Wizardhammer. Get ready to bang.
The standup comedy will be provided by Jhovany Diaz, “Naked” Dave and Cameron Rauch. So, head bang, ha-ha-ha, head bang, ha-ha-ha, repeat. Admission is $8.
Hattrix celebrates its 24th anniversary with a celebration featuring live bands and comedy, starting at 8 p.m. Friday (June 4) at Hattrix, 2425 60th St.
FloodPlain show
Here’s one of those “new to me” bands that’s doing a show. FloodPlain will perform Saturday night at Kenosha Creative Space. The local thrash metal band is comprised of guitarist/vocalist Ethan Dorrmann, rhythm guitarist Logan Haller, drummer Max Stockdale and bassist Evan Steidtman. The show is free, and you can look up their EP “Psycho Knights” on streaming media.
FloodPlain performs 7 to 9 Saturday night (June 5) at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.
Market music
Got some shopping to do? Why not head over to the HarborMarket Saturday? While you are grabbing super fresh produce, delectable breads and desserts and unique crafts, you can listen to the live music of County Crossing and Cy’s Piano Jams.
Cy Costabile has played in numerous bands over the years and knows a ton of music in multiple styles. Expect a lot of old-timey and Crescent city type tunes. County Crossing performs mainly traditional Irish songs.
Cy’s Piano Jams performs starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at Place de Douai near Slot 104, and County Crossing also performs starting at 9 a.m. at 54th Street and Second Avenue, near Slot 30, at Kenosha HarborMarket.
Biergarten big band
The Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten has a rather large group performing Saturday, and they are certainly fun. Milwaukee’s Big Style Brass Band brings a big bite of New Orleans to whatever venue they hit. The nine-piece group balances the traditional sounds of the Big Easy with their brassy take on pop hits. They are sure to get you up dancing. But make sure not to spill any of that beer.
Before you go, make sure to check out some things at petsbiergarten.com’s “Biergarten 101” section. Don’t worry; there’s no test coming.
The Big Style Brass Band performs 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday (June 5) at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, 5555 Seventh Ave at Pavilion No. 1.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.