Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Nothing says Christmas like the splendor of The Port all decked out in, well, a lot of people rocking out to live music.

Three of your stockings will be stuffed there Saturday night by Cheap Sleaze, Warplot and DanieL and Michael.

Cheap Sleaze is made up of musicians who area music fans know well: Carly Coda on vocals, Scott Hoffmann on guitar, Tony Ash on bass guitar and Tommy Capponi on drums. The result is a mix of Kenosha punk and late 1970s NYC boozy rock 'n' roll. Think of it as "Southport Sleaze."

The band Warplot is a more modern, more aggressive sounding punk band.

As for the last group, longtime local music artists Danny Crucianelli and Michael Myra started a little duo project and came up with the super crafty name of "DanieL and Michael" (sorry guys). With all of the experience here, anything can happen, but Crucianelli told me, “For the show coming up at the Port we're planning on paying homage to a lost legendary artist. I'm not giving up who it is, though.” There's just one way for you to find out ...

DanieL and Michael, Warplot and Cheap Sleaze perform Saturday night, Dec. 4, at The Port, 714 50th St. in Kenosha. Music starts promptly at 10 p.m.

Weird Science show

The Nash is a restaurant, bar and live music venue on the "arts and restaurants strip" on Downtown Racine's Sixth Street.

The owners came up with the name based on their Pops 1941 Nash Ambassador and the fact that the location was originally set to be a Nash Studebaker dealership. Yeah, a lot of nostalgia.

Speaking of nostalgia, Weird Science will perform at The Nash Friday night. Weird Science takes 1980s era classic rock and party music and sprinkles that "weird science" dust on it to turn your favorite nostalgic songs into modern power pop bangin’ rock 'n' roll. Nostalgia is fine. Change ain’t too bad either.

Weird Science will perform starting at 7 Friday night, Dec. 3, at The Nash, 522 Sixth St. in Racine.

Classic tunes

“I’d rather laugh with the sinners than cry with the saints. The sinners are much more fun.”

“Mars ain't the kind of place to raise your kids. In fact it's cold as hell. And there's no one there to raise them if you did.”

Piano Man or Rocket Man? Billy Joel or Elton John? It doesn’t have to be one or the other if you catch The Affordables Saturday night at Rustic Road Brewing Co. in Downtown Kenosha. That is their thing. Great beer and great, timeless songs.

The Affordables perform Saturday, Dec. 4. at Rustic Road Brewing Co., 5706 Sixth Ave. in Kenosha.

Blues (and more) show

The Marie Martens Trio will be performing Saturday night at Kenosha's Union Park Tavern. While usually described as a killer blues guitarist, and rightly so, Martens and her trio can easily bring "swamp 'n' roll" and funky roots to the party. Don’t worry, though, blues fans, the deep blues are always present.

The Marie Martens Trio performs Saturday, Dec. 4, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.