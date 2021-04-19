Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Editor’s note: Because COVID-19 concerns can cause last-minute changes, please make sure to double check with the band or venue before heading out. Stay safe.
58 Below show
April came in like a lamb — and it’s ready to go out like a lion with a massive show Saturday night at 58 Below. In all, eight acts are lined up to perform. It will be an eclectic show, with performances ranging from Frank Sinatra songs by James Namio to the thoughtful pop rock of Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers.
Other performers on two stages are Boys and Toys, 89 MOJO, The Unusual Suspects, Matt Meyer, Ben Mulwana and Revival. The show runs from 3 p.m. to around midnight, with advance admission of $10 or a couple bucks more at the door.
Eight acts will perform Saturday (April 24) starting at 3 p.m. at 58 Below, 504 58th St.
Jazz at Sazzy B
You have to have pretty good chops to cover the music of jazz giants like Miles Davis, John Coltrane and Wayne Shorter. You surely must have cojones to write and perform your own compositions alongside that stellar songbook.
Well, that’s the case on both accounts with the Josh Garside-Meyers Trio. They will perform Friday night at Sazzy B. Drummer Garside-Meyers, trumpeter Max Poehlman and upright bassist Ben Holt are all good players as well as composers. Come on out and expand your musical palate a bit. No cover charge.
The Josh Garside-Meyers Trio will perform starting at 8:30 Friday night (April 23) at Sazzy B, 5623 Sixth Ave.
Empty Bottle Boys
Somewhere there must be a toast on the lines of “May your bottle never be empty and may you always have a second shot at love.” Not sure if that is the philosophy of The Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane, but you can find out by hearing them perform Saturday at Union Park Tavern.
Whether you like classic country by Merle, Johnny and Hank or original tunes, this group can deliver.
Band members guitarist/vocalist Adam Lantz, guitarist/vocalist Colby Millea, keyboardist/violinist/vocalist Tom Nickel, bassist/vocalist Sarah Sorensen and drummer/vocalist Jim McPhaul say that after a year of quarantine rehearsals, they are raring to go with a lot of new material.
The Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane will perform 8 to 11 Saturday night (April 24) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.
Album Release Party
Most people stream music these days, but there is something very special about going to a concert and taking home a hard copy of the band's efforts. That is especially true when the concert is an Album Release Party. That will be the case Saturday when Lunar Lizard celebrates at Public Craft Brewing.
The band can’t be pegged into any one genre, and that is a good thing. Georgia Rae, Mykal Baas, Max Melendrez and Eli Eastridge are at times folky, or playing psychedelic rock, or reggae, or fiddle-driven indie. Whatever the music, they are always entertaining.
As for the album, fiddle virtuoso Rae says the album features all original material written by her and Baas. “We have no boundaries,” Rae explains. “There’s songs about cats and snails! There’s songs about the world and our personal struggles. There’s a song for everyone on this album. I’m so flipping excited for everyone to hear it.” Admission is $10 and worth it.
Lunar Lizard’s Album Release Party starts at 9 Saturday night (April 24) at Public Craft Brewing Co, 628 58th St.
Earthmother show
Happy Earth Day to you. I'm guessing it’s not a coincidence that Earthmother is playing this weekend. The band will perform Saturday night at Kenosha Brewing Co.
It's time to restore the planet and restore live music. Earthmother band members — Josy Rosales on vocals and guitar, Trevor Mooney on bass and percussionist/vocalist Zack Weinstein — met in Boston while attending the Berklee College of Music and discovered they had a good vibe going. They all liked improvised playing and '60s and '70s rock. Add to that separate influences of blues, jazz, and prog rock and you have a potent brew.
The trio concentrates on delivering a unique live show that is soaked with psychedelia. Remember when you get some of the craft beers at Kenosha Brewing Co. that many are more potent than the mass produced beers you’re used to. Then again, they are also delicious. Be responsible.
Earthmother will perform Saturday night (April24) at Kenosha Brewing Co, 4017 80th St.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.