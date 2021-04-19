Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Editor’s note: Because COVID-19 concerns can cause last-minute changes, please make sure to double check with the band or venue before heading out. Stay safe.

58 Below show

April came in like a lamb — and it’s ready to go out like a lion with a massive show Saturday night at 58 Below. In all, eight acts are lined up to perform. It will be an eclectic show, with performances ranging from Frank Sinatra songs by James Namio to the thoughtful pop rock of Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers.

Other performers on two stages are Boys and Toys, 89 MOJO, The Unusual Suspects, Matt Meyer, Ben Mulwana and Revival. The show runs from 3 p.m. to around midnight, with advance admission of $10 or a couple bucks more at the door.

Jazz at Sazzy B

You have to have pretty good chops to cover the music of jazz giants like Miles Davis, John Coltrane and Wayne Shorter. You surely must have cojones to write and perform your own compositions alongside that stellar songbook.