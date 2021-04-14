Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Editor’s note: Because COVID-19 concerns can cause last-minute changes, please make sure to double check with the band or venue before heading out. Stay safe.

On Friday, it’s “Women’s Night” at Union Park Tavern.

Normally, I’m not a fan of these theme nights because female artists are artists. Plain and simple.

That said, they’re all good on this bill.

Brittany Lumley, Georgia Rae and Alahna Lundberg will all be performing.

Lumley pegs her music as “powerfully delicate indie folk.” She has been influenced by the finger-picking of Iron & Wine, the playful vocals of The Shins and jazz vocalization. It’s a unique combination.

Rae is the state and national fiddle champion you’ve heard so much about. Her quirky solo show is multi-layered due to her using looping pedals.