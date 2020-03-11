Local music: From Irish tunes to Broadway

You might think with a name like Paddy Fineran that I love traditional Irish music, especially around St. Patrick’s Day.
Not so much.
But I do respect the heck out of anyone who gets out and performs, whether the music be Celtic, country, rockabilly, underground or whatever. Each of these styles will be on display at the Union Park Tavern from Friday through St. Patrick’s Day.
On Friday the 13th, it will be anything but scary when the Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane perform classic country tunes. On Saturday, the menu specials will be corned beef and cabbage, along with the high-octane rockabilly of Old Junk.
You may as well keep the weekend going with the Jess the Ska Kid Music Revue on Sunday.
Feel free to take a break on Monday.
On the big day itself, March 17, there will be corned beef and cabbage from 11 a.m. until it’s gone and music by the Kenowhere Kilts, performing Celtic music at 6 p.m., followed by the Women in Motion dance troupe at 8 p.m. and karaoke at 9 p.m. Then take another break.
St. Patrick’s weekend festivities run from Friday (March 13) through Tuesday (March 17) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.
Kenosha Symphony
Living here, you may not take the time to realize all that Kenosha has going for it. We have multiple universities, a great art scene, lots of dining options, live music all over town and a top-notch symphony, too.
The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra will continue its season Saturday night in the Ralph J. Houghton Performance Center at Reuther Central High School.
The theme is Broadway hits, featuring music from the shows “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Cinderella,” “Wicked,” “Carousel,” “The Producers,” “She Loves Me,” “Chicago,” “Showboat,” “The Sound of Music” and “The King and I.” Joining the KSO are guest vocalists Angela Yu and Austin Merschdorf. Tickets are $30 and available at www.eventbrite.com/e/broadway-comes-to-kenosha-tickets-68626310141
The Kenosha Symphony performs 7:30 Saturday night (March 14) at Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St.
R’Noggin music
R’Noggin Brewing Co. will continue its Saturday Nights Concert Series this weekend with a performance by the duo Spare Animals. The band is made up of Kai Andersen on vocals and guitar and Elizabeth Byshenk on vocals, violin and tenor guitar.
The two describe their music as coming from a shared love of indie rock, pop, country and folk music. Stop on out to R’Noggin Brewing every Saturday for good beers and good music.
Spare Animals performs starting at 7 Saturday night (March 14) at R’Noggin Brewing Co, 6521 120th Ave.
Songversations with Brent Mitchell
I have always been a fan of local songwriter, singer and guitarist Brent Mitchell. He is funny, articulate, poetic — and can write one hell of a song. If you don’t believe me, look up his Grammy listing for the song “Hand of God.”
On Wednesday, Mitchell will play host for Songversations at Kenosha Fusion. The evening will be a musical back and forth, discussing and playing original music. After the event, artists will be welcome to take the stage sharing their original songs. Whether you want to perform or just listen to a master, the night will be well worth it. The fun starts at 7 p.m.
Brent Mitchell hosts Songversations starting 7 Wednesday night (March 18) at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave.
Busy Sunday show
I have yet to hear San Diego punk rock band Some Kind of Nightmare, but I know that I like them. Why? This Sunday, the band will be performing in town yet again at Hattrix. For touring bands to return to a city of our size is a great testament to our venues, hosting bands and, of course, our live music lovers.
The band will be joined Sunday by Kenosha horror punk band Slaughter Party, Brew City skate punk band Size 5’s and Racine hard rockers Resistance. Also on the bill are standup comedians Matthew Smith, Jhovany Diaz and Jordan Pauley.
Sunday Funday at Hattrix, featuring Some Kind of Nightmare, Slaughter Party, Resistance and Size 5’s plus standup comedy, runs 1 to 5 p.m. (doors open at noon) Sunday (March 15) at Hattrix, 2425 60th St.
SIMMONS BLOCK PARTY
Harris and Hudson with Matt
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
WOUNDED WARRIOR CAR SHOW
CAR SHOW
CAR SHOW
RODS FOR A REASON CAR SHOW
RODS FOR A REASON CAR SHOW
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.