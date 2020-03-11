Local music: From Irish tunes to Broadway

The two describe their music as coming from a shared love of indie rock, pop, country and folk music. Stop on out to R’Noggin Brewing every Saturday for good beers and good music.

Spare Animals performs starting at 7 Saturday night (March 14) at R’Noggin Brewing Co, 6521 120th Ave.

Songversations with Brent Mitchell

I have always been a fan of local songwriter, singer and guitarist Brent Mitchell. He is funny, articulate, poetic — and can write one hell of a song. If you don’t believe me, look up his Grammy listing for the song “Hand of God.”

On Wednesday, Mitchell will play host for Songversations at Kenosha Fusion. The evening will be a musical back and forth, discussing and playing original music. After the event, artists will be welcome to take the stage sharing their original songs. Whether you want to perform or just listen to a master, the night will be well worth it. The fun starts at 7 p.m.

Brent Mitchell hosts Songversations starting 7 Wednesday night (March 18) at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave.

Busy Sunday show