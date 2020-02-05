Local music: From Sweet Sheiks to Old Junk

Wow, time flies. Union Park Tavern is celebrating its third anniversary this weekend with a lot of live entertainment.
Sure the near northside eatery and music venue has been around for years, as Pete’s Place, but it took off as a venue regularly hosting live music since Angie took over three years back. Now, it is time to celebrate.
With the anniversary falling on Saturday, the venue will pack a lot of entertainment into both Friday and Saturday nights.
Starting Friday, the live music will be provided by Bard Swallow, a wonderful name indeed. Swallow’s bio pegs him as an acoustic musician with roots in bluegrass and the American folk revival. He has also added classic and indie rock as well as originals from a variety of genres including jazz and bolero. Cool.
On Saturday, Kenosha blues legend Terry James will be playing from 4 to 7 p.m. Following James at 9 p.m. will be the fun vintage pop/jazz and swing music from the ‘20s and ‘30s of last century as delivered by the Sweet Sheiks.
Come hungry; the tavern will be offering a complimentary bowl of Jambalaya with your meal all day long. Happy anniversary, Angie.
Bard Swallow will perform Friday night (Feb. 7) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. Terry James (4 p.m.) and Sweet Sheiks (9 p.m.) will perform at Saturday (Feb. 8).
Josh Garside Trio
“There’s no new good music these days.” “Kids these days can’t play music to save their lives.” “Why even bother listening to new music, it’s all garbage.”
Admit it, many of you have said — or at least heard — these comments and go along with those ideas.
Let me tell you about the Josh Garside Trio, performing Friday night at Sazzy B.
Garside is a percussionist and composer who attended the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s jazz program, the world-renowned University of North Texas Jazz program, and, yeah, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
The young artist has released a social rights album called “These Tines” that you can find on the Josh Garside-Myers YouTube channel. Drummer Garside-Myers, along with his bandmates — bassist Benjamin Holt and trumpeter Max Poehlman — are all composers as well.
According to Garside-Myers, the trio performs “bebop, hard bop and modal jazz styles, so stuff by Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, John Coltrane and more.”
In addition to the old-school tunes, Garside-Myers said the group’s noriginal compositions are heavily influenced by hard bop, funk and hip hop. He went on to say, “My own compositions continue the jazz tradition of protesting fascism, bigotry, racism and violence of any kind.” So, yeah, to quote Pete Townsend, the kids are alright. Garside-Myers and Poehlman are music majors at UW-Parkside and Holt is a UW-Parkside graduate.
The Josh Garside Trio performs Friday night (Feb. 7) at Sazzy B, 5623 Sixth Ave.
‘Songs of wonder’ at Fusion
Kenosha Fusion is great at bringing the familiar as well as the new to town. On Friday, the act there will be Fendrick & Peck. Madeline Fendrick and Brian Peck will bring their “songs of wonder, love and hope: a concert” tour to downtown Kenosha. Their performances are a variety show of songs, poems and stories. The duo has performed in venues from Wisconsin to Germany, in opera houses, living rooms, festivals, conferences and libraries.
Songwriters Fendrick and Peck perform starting at 7:30 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) Friday (Feb. 7) at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. Admission is $5.
Creative Space show
The Bruce Mak Trio has received a fair amount of ink from me, but I’m not above splattering some more their way. Guitarist Mak, bassist Joe Olson and drummer Bonbonfera Tim Keenan have paid their dues on the jazz circuit and keep coming up smiling. These cats are good. Mak is Berkley trained. Bonbonfera specializes in Afro Cuban musics along with jazz and is a Chicago Reader’s Critics Poll winner. As for Olson, you can often catch him around town with various combos because he is just very good. This kind of talent is well worth the $7 admission.
The Bruce Mak Trio performs starting at 7 Friday night (Feb. 7) at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.
Racine shows
It’s time for another trip to Racine. Back to back nights at two popular venues will feature a lot of favorite Kenosha acts.
First up on Friday, it’s Saint Tragedy, Mixed Company and Would You Kindly at McAuliffe’s Pub on the near south side. Saint Tragedy is a Kenosha-based hard rock band. Mixed Company is another Kenosha band in the modern hard rock category. Finally, Would You Kindly is yet another Kenosha act bouncing between genres but falling mainly into a less hard rock and more indie rock vibe.
On Saturday, it’s a mixed bag of Kenosha bands as super fun rockers Conan Neutron & the Secret Friends, rockabilly show stoppers Old Junk and rock ‘n’ rollers Moon Rebels all take the well-worn George’s Tavern stage. All are fun bands, and George’s has been host to many top bands for ages. It is just north of the historic downtown strip. Check it out.
Conan Neutron & the Secret Friends, Old Junk and Moon Rebels perform Saturday (Feb. 8) at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St in Racine. Saint Tragedy, Mixed Company and Would You Kindly perform 8 p.m. Friday (Feb. 7) at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road in Racine.
Rustic Road Brewing Company, 5706 Sixth Ave. in Kenosha, hosts an open mic each Monday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.