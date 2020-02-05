Local music: From Sweet Sheiks to Old Junk

‘Songs of wonder’ at Fusion

Kenosha Fusion is great at bringing the familiar as well as the new to town. On Friday, the act there will be Fendrick & Peck. Madeline Fendrick and Brian Peck will bring their “songs of wonder, love and hope: a concert” tour to downtown Kenosha. Their performances are a variety show of songs, poems and stories. The duo has performed in venues from Wisconsin to Germany, in opera houses, living rooms, festivals, conferences and libraries.

Creative Space show

The Bruce Mak Trio has received a fair amount of ink from me, but I’m not above splattering some more their way. Guitarist Mak, bassist Joe Olson and drummer Bonbonfera Tim Keenan have paid their dues on the jazz circuit and keep coming up smiling. These cats are good. Mak is Berkley trained. Bonbonfera specializes in Afro Cuban musics along with jazz and is a Chicago Reader’s Critics Poll winner. As for Olson, you can often catch him around town with various combos because he is just very good. This kind of talent is well worth the $7 admission.