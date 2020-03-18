Local music: Live music shows shouldering on

Due to COVID-19 and precautions taken to limit people’s possible exposure, please check with any venue before heading out to see if the event is still happening.

That said, please support those events that are still happening. Musicians, bar and wait staff and most venue operators are completely dependent upon everyday patrons. If you dont want to go out, check out artists’ websites and buy some merchandise.

Downtown sounds

Beer and live music are back at Public Craft Brewing. Rock ‘n’ roll will be the theme Friday night when two Milwaukee bands perform.

Certain Stars is a melodic power pop band with crunchy guitars that falls into the vein of bands like Alex Chilton’s Big Star. Also on the bill is Lack of Reason. They fall into all of those sub genres that to me are just rock ‘n’ roll. Call them punk, pop, cow punk, garage rock or, my favorite, crunch pop. Try them out with a big serving of Public Indecency or a can of Beads and Pieces. Because a can of beer with live music is rock ‘n’ roll.

Certain Stars and Lack of Reason perform starting at 8 Friday night (March 20) at Public Craft Brewing, 716 58th St.

R’Noggin tunes

