Local music: Live music shows shouldering on

Due to COVID-19 and precautions taken to limit people’s possible exposure, please check with any venue before heading out to see if the event is still happening.
That said, please support those events that are still happening. Musicians, bar and wait staff and most venue operators are completely dependent upon everyday patrons. If you dont want to go out, check out artists’ websites and buy some merchandise.
Downtown sounds
Beer and live music are back at Public Craft Brewing. Rock ‘n’ roll will be the theme Friday night when two Milwaukee bands perform.
Certain Stars is a melodic power pop band with crunchy guitars that falls into the vein of bands like Alex Chilton’s Big Star. Also on the bill is Lack of Reason. They fall into all of those sub genres that to me are just rock ‘n’ roll. Call them punk, pop, cow punk, garage rock or, my favorite, crunch pop. Try them out with a big serving of Public Indecency or a can of Beads and Pieces. Because a can of beer with live music is rock ‘n’ roll.
Certain Stars and Lack of Reason perform starting at 8 Friday night (March 20) at Public Craft Brewing, 716 58th St.
R’Noggin tunes
While I am on the subject of special beer and live music, let’s head west to the I. Ricky Orta Jr. will be performing Saturday night at R’Noggin Brewing. Orta is a very hard working singer, guitarist and songwriter. His work falls mostly into the blues and rock veins, and he mines them well. Try a Skirted Scotsman or a Carpet Creature for this show. Although the Square N Duh Nutz brew also sounds pretty interesting, a Salted Caramel Pecan Porter. Yes to both the music and the beer.
Ricky Orta Jr. performs 7 to 10 Saturday night (March 21) at R’Noggin Brewing, 6521 120th Ave.
Earthmother show
Im not sure how many of you have noticed this, but today marks the first day of spring. Yeah, Leap Year and other stuff that I gave up on trying to explain has today as the earliest Vernal Equinox in 124 years. Why all of this? Well, it’s all about Mother Earth and years not being exactly 365 days. So … Earthmother will bring in spring a day late, but close enough, Friday night at 58 Below. Earthmother puts together sets that mix up ‘70s rock ‘n’ roll, blues, improvisational bursts and their own high-energy songs into a groove-infused bliss. Expect some Grateful Dead type stuff as well.
Earthmother performs starting at 9 Friday night (March 20) at 58 Below, 504 58th St.
Show could live stream
Man, I am writing about shows at Kenosha Creative Space a lot lately. That’s because there are a lot of cool shows there and another one is happening Saturday, March 21. Ghost Machines, Artie Do Good and Randal Bravery will all be performing. Ghost Machines is the funky, spacy hip hop poetic duo of Justin Misch (beats) and Korye Champion (vocals). Artie Do Good is the ambient, indie jazz sounding project of Christopher Arthur Misch-Bloxdorf. And finally, Randal Bravery is Brandon Leandrew‘s trip hop experimental project.
However, because of the corornavirus, the show is no longer open to the public. As of presstime, details were being worked out to live stream the show. For more details about how to watch the performance, go to Kenosha Creative Space’s Facebook page.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.