Local music: Mardi Gras party, Sammy Nestico tribute

Many people outside of New Orleans view Mardi Gras as something that happens just on Fat Tuesday (the English translation of the French phrase “Mardi Gras”), the day before the start of Lent.

In the Big Easy though, it is a long celebration. So, let’s celebrate an Early Mardi Gras Party at the Union Park Tavern Friday night with Yves François Ritmo. When it comes to authentic New Orleans music, you are very hard pressed to come up with something more on point than the jazz trumpeter.

Ritmo first became enthralled with jazz at age 3, after hearing Louis Armstrong play the trumpet. After Armstrong died, Yves begged his parents for a trumpet and, after two years, they finally relented.

Countless Chicago sessions, gigs and recordings later, we are lucky to have him here. The trumpet player can do it all, but this is right in the wheelhouse. You can expect to hear swinging jazz rumbas and plenty of Mardi Gras party music.

Yves François Ritmo performs starting at 8:30 Friday night (Jan. 31) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.

Sammy Nestico tribute

The Southport Sound show band will pay tribute to one of the all-time greats Wednesday night at Kenosha Fusion.