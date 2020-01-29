Local music: Mardi Gras party, Sammy Nestico tribute

Many people outside of New Orleans view Mardi Gras as something that happens just on Fat Tuesday (the English translation of the French phrase “Mardi Gras”), the day before the start of Lent.
In the Big Easy though, it is a long celebration. So, let’s celebrate an Early Mardi Gras Party at the Union Park Tavern Friday night with Yves François Ritmo. When it comes to authentic New Orleans music, you are very hard pressed to come up with something more on point than the jazz trumpeter.
Ritmo first became enthralled with jazz at age 3, after hearing Louis Armstrong play the trumpet. After Armstrong died, Yves begged his parents for a trumpet and, after two years, they finally relented.
Countless Chicago sessions, gigs and recordings later, we are lucky to have him here. The trumpet player can do it all, but this is right in the wheelhouse. You can expect to hear swinging jazz rumbas and plenty of Mardi Gras party music.
Yves François Ritmo performs starting at 8:30 Friday night (Jan. 31) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.
Sammy Nestico tribute
The Southport Sound show band will pay tribute to one of the all-time greats Wednesday night at Kenosha Fusion.
The evening will be dedicated to Sammy Nestico, who is acclaimed as one of the greatest contributors to the field of music of the last century. As a composer, orchestrator, writer and arranger, he has worked in classical, jazz and big band music — but is best known for his arrangements for the Count Basie Orchestra. His career spans more than 70 years.
As a trombone player, he has also performed in the big bands of Tommy Dorsey, Woody Herman and Gene Krupa. He is legit. Nestico will turn 96 years young on Feb. 6 (the day after this tribute). Happy birthday, Sammy!
The Southport Sound Celebrates Sammy Nestico from 7 to 9 Wednesday night (Feb. 5) at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave.
Open mic for ‘originals’
I rarely write up open mic events. I have nothing against them. In fact, I applaud the hosts and the people who get up to perform.
There is a “one off” open mic tonight at the Union Park Tavern. Longtime area musician — and great hair guy — Bobby McDermott will be hosting an Original Music Only evening of local talent. That means no Journey, Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift or serpentswithfeet tunes ... although that last one would be pretty awesome if someone could pull it off.
Musicians will be performing their own material, which they wrote.
If you can sing or play an instrument, sign up for a 10-12 minute set. If you just love hearing new stuff, stop on by.
Bobby McDermott will host a “One Night Only All Original Music Open Mic” tonight (Jan. 30) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.
Americana show
Kerry Spitzer and Linda Sams make up a relatively new duo called Sams and Spitzer, or S&S.
The perform acoustic Americana music (leaning into the the more authentic part of “Americana”). These days, “Americana” is slapped on so many sounds in the same way the grunge label was slapped on everything right after Nirvana hit it big.
Spitzer and Sams’ Americana touches on a wide swath of American music styles in part due to Spitzer’s proficiency on a variety of instruments, including bottleneck and finger-style guitar along with keyboard, banjo, bouzouki and mandolin. Sams has a voice that can ring out classically trained sounding jazz but is versatile enough to hit the R&B, folk, Appalachian and Celtic veins for which Spitz is known. Admission is $7.
Sams and Spitzer perform starting at 7 Saturday night (Feb. 1) at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.
Cancer benefit show
Every year, nearly 1.7 million Americans hear the words “you have cancer.” A lot of strides have been made to combat the horrible disease, but action still needs to be taken. One of the local events set up to help in that fight is the fifth annual American Cancer Society Rock For Relay presented by Andis Co.
The event is Saturday at Route 20 in Sturtevant. Starting at 5 p.m., there will be four bands donating their talents throughout the night.
First up at 5 to 6:30 p.m. is reggae/space funk band Luma Knotty. Following them around 6:45 p.m. is hard/blues/psychedelic groove rock band Bourbon House. Next up around 8 p.m. is local popular modern rock band Identity Crisis. Finally, ending the night at around 9:45 p.m. to midnight are the classic blues rockers Shelly Mack and The Reunion.
In addition to the music, there will be a silent auction and other drawings. Admission is $10 or throw in another $15 and you get a T-shirt as well. Advance ticket information can be found at rte20.com. All ticket sales and proceeds for this fundraising event will be donated to the American Cancer Society Relay For Life.
Rock for Relay for Life starts at 5 p.m. (doors at 4 p.m.) Saturday (Feb. 1) at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave. in Sturtevant (just west of I-94 on Highway 20).
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.