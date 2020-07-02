Music Matters: Fireworks start early on local music stages

Speaking of beer gardens … Local singer/songwriter Ben Mulwana will perform Sunday at the Petrifying Springs Biergarten from 3 to 6 p.m.

Ugandan-born Mulwana is a super soulful writer and performer who easily draws audiences in. His set will usually mix together his originals with songs by artists who have inspired him. Mulwana says his songs are about love, growth, struggle and overcoming. Perfect stuff to listen to after a long weekend of boom boom noises.

Stetsin & Lace at Duke’s

You country music fans are sure to be familiar with Stetsin & Lace. The WAMI nominated band is known for its high energy takes on classic hits as well as current tunes.

Sure, you know all about the versatile and talented lead singer Geoff Landon of Geoff Landon & The Wolfpack. Heck, he has a Male Vocalist of the Year WAMI on his shelf. You may not know that the band added co-lead singer Samantha Jo to the fold. That adds a lot of material for the band to perform. And of course there is also The Sweet Tarts lineage of bassist Gus Alvarez Jr and guitarist Angelo Petropoulos. Yup, something for all fans of hit music. Anyhow, burying the lead again.

