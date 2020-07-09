Music Matters: Jazz and more locally

Recently, I have seen many local musicians on social media explaining why they are holding off on playing shows in front of an in-person audience. I get it. I’m sure that there are also many people that used to attend many concerts but are also holding off for now. I understand that as well.
So, with that in mind, I will continue to write about in-person shows at the fine establishments in town. I will also get back to talking about the many live streams on the net, whichever way you want to consume your live music.
Please make sure to support these wonderful artists. Artists and venues, please invite to your Facebook event posts, message me or hit me up at the email at the end of the column.
Garside-Meyers Trio at Sazzy B
Kenosha knows how to do jazz. It all starts with the fine educators in the schools and continues right through to venues supporting the musicians. If you are young and think that jazz isn’t a hip style (yeah, I said hip, deal with it), give the Garside-Meyers Trio a chance Friday at Sazzy B.
The Kenosha-based combo is younger than many Jazz artists around here, but they have a lot of experience and you can hear it. In addition to performing around here, they are also vets of Milwaukee’s famed Jazz Estate and the Chicago Theater. drummer Josh Garside-Meyers, trumpeter Max Poehlman and acoustic bassist Benjamin Holt deliver a mix of jazz standards and original pieces written by every group member. This is good stuff.
Makena Hartlin at Wyndham Garden
Speaking of jazzy performers, Makena Hartlin will perform Friday at Wyndham Garden Hotel’s Lakeside Deck. Hartlin is a young singer/songwriter whose music floats between jazz and pop with a splash of Americana. Her delivery is subtle and draws the listener in rather than beating the message into you.
For social distancing purposes, you need to go to hap2it.com and pre-purchase a table for 2, 4 or 6 people. This is a rain or shine concert. In case of bad weather, the show will be moved into the Lakeside Ballroom next to the deck.
Big Style Brass Band at Pets biergarten
One of the area’s music scenes that is expanding quickly is the New Orleans style brass party bands. One of the bands securing a solid following is Milwaukee’s Big Style Brass Band. The 10-piece group will perform from 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten.
With instrumentation that includes a couple of trumpets and bones, a few saxes, a sousaphone and a couple of percussionists, BSBB balances traditional and modern N’Awlins music with some pop covers that you will recognize. Think more along the lines of a Second Line parade than a Trombone Shorty show. Perfect for a beer garden in the park afternoon.
Jeff Ward at Ashling on the Lough
I have known singer Jeff Ward for many years now and his fans are devoted to him. As he messaged me, he will “be singing and grinning” Friday on the Westside Patio at Ashling on the Lough from 6-9 p.m.
An English Gent, Ward has built a strong Midwestern following of his songs of Ireland, Scotland and America, both ballads and funny drinking songs. He is a regular performer at Milwaukee Irish Fest as well as other Celtic Festivals in Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Peoria and Minneapolis. Ward’s shows are easy going affairs mixing the music with humor.
Jill Plaisted Band at Union Park Tavern
One of Kenosha’s musical sweethearts is returning to the Union Park Tavern beer garden Saturday. Jill Plaisted Band will perform their mix of well chosen pop hits with Plaisted’s original tunes. Jill is a very engaging performer with a honeyed whiskey voice that calls to mind several top Americana stars of the past.
I have always loved Plaisted’s voice. Whether you are a longtime fan or new to her, check out this soulful songstress. The show is weather permitting.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please email me — pjfineran@gmail.com — your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. If I don’t know about it, I won’t write it up. Thanks for keeping music live. Concert-goers, please make sure to double check with the band or venue. Things can change. Stay Safe.
