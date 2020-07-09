Music Matters: Jazz and more locally

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recently, I have seen many local musicians on social media explaining why they are holding off on playing shows in front of an in-person audience. I get it. I’m sure that there are also many people that used to attend many concerts but are also holding off for now. I understand that as well.

So, with that in mind, I will continue to write about in-person shows at the fine establishments in town. I will also get back to talking about the many live streams on the net, whichever way you want to consume your live music.

Please make sure to support these wonderful artists. Artists and venues, please invite to your Facebook event posts, message me or hit me up at the email at the end of the column.

Garside-Meyers Trio at Sazzy B

Kenosha knows how to do jazz. It all starts with the fine educators in the schools and continues right through to venues supporting the musicians. If you are young and think that jazz isn’t a hip style (yeah, I said hip, deal with it), give the Garside-Meyers Trio a chance Friday at Sazzy B.