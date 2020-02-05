Opera making its world premiere at Carthage

In this tale, the two have raised several children with stereotypical expectations about what boys and girls are supposed to do. It has worked well with their previous children, Berg said, “but their youngest son and daughter have very different interests that don’t mesh with their parents’ expectations.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

The direct inspiration for this opera “was a talented Carthage student named Ray Watson,” Berg said. Watson had participated in two opera workshops.

“Sadly, Ray was killed in an accident in mid-December,” he said, “and what was especially sad about it was that Ray had come to a new understanding of who he was and was the happiest we had ever seen him. His journey of self-journey and affirmation is what inspired the story of this opera.”

Berg added that the opera “is not meant to be a deep, thorough, sophisticated exploration of gender identity issues, but rather a simpler, gentler reflection on how hard it is to try and live your life according to the expectations of others and how important it is for us to allow people to be who they really are instead of who we would like them to be.”

Five singers will perform this new opera.