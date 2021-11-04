Parkside Range returns with Nov. 6 concert

Parkside Range — the university’s a cappella group — returns to the stage Saturday night, Nov. 6.

The free concert starts at 7 p.m. in the school's Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts & Humanities on the west side of the campus, 900 Wood Road.

The Range will perform a mix of new, in-house arrangements and hit songs originally performed by the Eagles, Rihanna, and even Nintendo.

Ami Bouterse, a member of UW-Parkside’s music department faculty since 2004, was known for her work with the school’s Opera Workshop before launching Parkside Range in 2016.

The group was started, she said, “to be the flagship ensemble of the music department’s new Contemporary Commercial Music-Voice program.”

Singing in an a cappella group, she said, poses unique challenges.

For one thing, the music itself is challenging. Also, “there’s no safety in numbers. It’s usually just one singer on a part, so you really have to perform. There’s no place to hide.”

Admission is free, but tickets MUST be reserved in advance, online at www.uwp.edu. (Go to the music section under “Athletics & Arts” on the home page.) All audience members must wear masks. Livestream options are also available for some concerts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.