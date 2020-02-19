Rachel Velvikis the guest artist at UW-Parkside

Q. Why have an all-female brass group?

A. “I grew up idolizing ‘OG’ brass quintets such as Canadian Brass, Mnozil Brass and the Center City Brass Quintet. Over the years, however, I noticed a pattern of the lack of a female presence. The longer I have been in this group, the more I realize how important and necessary it is to inspire young female instrumentalists, particularly brass players. As a female, I have been gawked at in awe countless times that I am able to play just as well, and yes, just as LOUDLY, as my male counterparts. In this particular day and age in human societal development, one would think there would be few, if any, doubts or taboos about successful female brass performers, but here we are.

“I still receive comments similar to, ‘Wow, where does all that sound come from on such a tiny girl?’ While these comments mean well, it should go without saying that brass players of the female variety not only keep up with males, but also do, on occasion, outshine and out-perform them. We should not have to prove this point, but we relish doing so just the same.”

Q. What do you enjoy about teaching students?