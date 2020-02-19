Rachel Velvikis the guest artist at UW-Parkside

Rachel Velvikis: 5-second bio
Born and raised: In Kenosha
School: Graduated from Bradford High School in 2001. She went on to study, with a full scholarship, at Mannes School of Music in Manhattan.
Life as a musician: In addition to being a member of the Seraph Brass group, she played with the Richmond Symphony for the 2008-2011 seasons and has been a member of the Williamsburg Symphony since 2010. Other symphonic appearances include the Virginia Symphony, the Virginia Opera, the Richmond Ballet, the New World Symphony and the Milwaukee Symphony. She also has a private studio and, since 2011, has been an adjunct faculty member at the University of Richmond.
Musical roots: Velvikis, who plays French horn, has music in her genes. Her parents, Kevin and Rebecca Velvikis, met at band camp in high school and were active Band Booster members when their kids were KUSD students. Kevin Velvikis plays trumpet in area groups and owns Pacetti’s Maestro of Music. Rachel's brother, Ronny, is also a musician who played trumpet and now plays drums and guitar with the Ecolimes.
What: A concert featuring viola soloist Paul Cortese and the UW-Parkside orchestras
When: 7 p.m. Saturday (March 16)
Where: UW-Parkside's Bedford Concert Hall, on the west side of the campus, 900 Wood Road
Program includes: "Concerto for Two Cellos in G Minor" by Antonio Vivaldi, featuring cello soloists Cameron Fair and Rebecca Arnold; "Rosamunde Overture" by Franz Schubert; and "Viola Concerto in D Major" by Franz Anton Hoffmeister, featuring Cortese on viola
Cost: Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens, students and faculty/staff members. Call the box office at 262-595-2564 or log on at www.uwp.edu
Paul Cortese, a world-class viola player, has been in Kenosha all week, leading master classes at local high schools at UW-Parkside.
So … just what is a master class?
“It’s a one-time contact with a guest professor, with an audience present,” Cortese said. “It’s difficult for the students because there’s an audience there, but it also helps the student musicians mature and improve.”
I am writing to see if there is a possibility for an interview with the my guest artist for our March 7 UW-Parkside Orchestra concert. Her name is Rachel Velvikis (French horn) and she will be serving as the Howard Brown guest artist in residence at UW-Parkside the week of March 2. (Same position Paul Cortese held last year during his visit). Also she is the daughter of Kevin Velvikis (owner of Pacetti’s music) and a graduate of Bradford High School.
She will be performing the Gliere Horn concerto op 91 with the UW-Parkside Orchestras. In addition she will be providing Master Classes for the Kenosha Unified District High Schools and UW-Parkside. All of this is possible through the generous support of Betsy Brown in the name of her late husband Howard Brown.
The concert program is also dedicated to the 250 anniversary of the birth of Beethoven. We will perform his symphony no 4 and a couple of chamber music gems from the period.
Please let me know if you can run a story on her the week of March 2. She can be available Tuesday March 3 or Wednesday March 4 in the afternoon. Not sure yet about Monday March 2 as I am not sure when is she arriving to Kenosha.
I hope we can work it out. Please let me know.
This afternoon’s “Brass Spectacular”concert will feature the Belle City Brassworks — a group made up of about 45 brass and percussion musicians from this area — along with special guests Rachel Velvikis, a French horn soloist and Kenosha native, and BrassaNova, a regional high school brass ensemble.
The appearance of Velvikis turns this program into a family reunion of sorts. Her father, Kevin Velvikis, plays trumpet with Brassworks.
“This is a real treat for me,” he said of today’s performance.
It’s not the first time the two have shared a music stage — Rachel, a 2001 Bradford High School graduate, played in the Brassworks during high school and has also performed with her dad in the Kenosha Pops Concert Band — but it marks the first time in several years the Velvikis brass players are together.
Coming up: After not performing in her hometown at all for several years, Rachel Velvikis will be back here in March as the Howard Brown Artist in Residence 2020 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. She will work with UW-Parkside and high school students for a week and perform as a guest soloist with the UW-Parkside orchestras.
The Kenosha native has come home to perform with the University of Wisconsin-Parkside orchestras on Saturday as the featured soloist.
He was also conducting master classes this week with Kenosha Unified School District student musicians.
Cortese came to UW-Parkside at the invitation of music professor Alvaro Garcia, who conducts the Parkside orchestras.
Garcia is a native of Spain and also plays viola, but the two had met only once in passing. That was in 2005 at Carthage College, where Cortese was teaching a master class.
Garcia asked Cortese to perform here as the first Howard Brown artist-in-residence. Brown’s wife, Betsy, established the fund in his memory to bring internationally recognized musicians to perform with and mentor Parkside students and young musicians from area high schools.
“I was trying to find someone who represents the spirit of the Brown family’s gift, and the first artist-in-residence had to be someone special,” Garcia said.
As Cortese explained, “I have a connection to Howard Brown, who was a dear friend of my parents, Theresa and Paolo Cortese. And my extended family also knew Howard.”
“Howard Brown was really supportive of music at UW-Parkside,” Garcia added of the longtime owner and publisher of the Kenosha News. “The last note I have from him is a letter he sent to me, congratulating our music department for doing a great job.”
Saturday’s program
On Saturday, Cortese will perform a solo viola concerto and also perform with a chamber group and a full orchestra.
When putting together the program, Garcia said, “He can play anything, but we look at what the local orchestra can perform with just two rehearsals with the soloist. I also look for pieces that will appeal to the students and to the audience.”
Asked why people should attend the concert, Cortese said, “It’s unusual to hear a viola soloist.”
Garcia added, “This is exciting music to hear, with a great variety of repertoire. It’s very accessible to the audience, with a Schubert piece and Vivaldi ... and we have a couple of surprises, too.”
Kenosha loves its music.
And its music programs. And its music students.
So when four local organizations — the Kenosha Unified School District, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Carthage College and Pacetti’s Maestro of Music — work together on a music project, you know it’s a big deal.
Bringing in Seraph Brass as an artist-in-residence group not only means local students and audiences have the chance to hear world-class brass musicians, it also means we can cheer on one of our own.
Rachel Velvikis, who plays French horn in the all-female group, is a KUSD graduate and has been working since college as a freelance professional musician.
She’s been here since Wednesday, working with high school musicians in masterclasses and getting ready for two Seraph Brass public performances.
But she also took time to talk about her journey from being a Kenosha “band kid” to performing on stages around the world:
Q. How did the Seraph Brass Kenosha residency come about?
A. “I had been pining to bring Seraph to Kenosha for years, and I would constantly put a bug about it in my dad’s ear. He owns Pacetti’s Maestro of Music, and both his and my connections to the KUSD music department were monumental in finally coordinating a way to bring us all here.”
Q. Why have an all-female brass group?
A. “I grew up idolizing ‘OG’ brass quintets such as Canadian Brass, Mnozil Brass and the Center City Brass Quintet. Over the years, however, I noticed a pattern of the lack of a female presence. The longer I have been in this group, the more I realize how important and necessary it is to inspire young female instrumentalists, particularly brass players. As a female, I have been gawked at in awe countless times that I am able to play just as well, and yes, just as LOUDLY, as my male counterparts. In this particular day and age in human societal development, one would think there would be few, if any, doubts or taboos about successful female brass performers, but here we are.
“I still receive comments similar to, ‘Wow, where does all that sound come from on such a tiny girl?’ While these comments mean well, it should go without saying that brass players of the female variety not only keep up with males, but also do, on occasion, outshine and out-perform them. We should not have to prove this point, but we relish doing so just the same.”
Q. What do you enjoy about teaching students?
A. “The process of creating and trying new techniques that are tailored to each individual student. Often included in this is a favorite moment of mine, the ‘light bulb’ moment, in which I literally see the student understand and finally execute the correct sound. It happens in one moment, as fast as a snap of the fingers. It is inspiring to watch!
“Another thing I enjoy about teaching music is remembering my own musical upbringing and how my own teachers, starting with the KUSD music program, inspired me to practice and fall in love with music and my instruments. To this day, I still use techniques one of my first teachers, John Hemkes, taught me when I was in sixth grade.”
Q. What was your first professional gig?
A. “I first discovered my lifelong love for musical theater through Bradford High School’s drama program, led by the inimitable Holly Stanfield. I could not believe some of the music emanating from the pits under the stages! This discovery led to several of my very first professional gigs: playing in the pits for ‘The Mystery of Edwin Drood,’ ‘Sweeney Todd’ and my personal favorite, ‘Into the Woods.’ Holly often brought musicals to competitions. As soon as I realized I could make money while traveling for music, I knew I wanted to travel as much as possible for music.”
Q. When did you know you wanted to be a professional musician?
A. “My parents like to joke that I came out of the womb singing. I taught myself piano when I was around 5 years old and, ever since I can remember, music has fascinated me. It is a mystical, almost divine force to me; I have passionately dedicated approximately 35 of my 36 years of life to bringing its joys to others.”
Q. What were some keys that helped make your dream career come true?
A. “I would not be in music today, first of all, if not for my family’s support and encouragement, as well as the encouragement I received from the incredibly talented and passionate teachers I had in the KUSD music program. Music was constantly entwined with our everyday family life, and once in the KUSD music program, I was bombarded with numerous competitions, school music groups and fun band trips.
“It was during one of my first horn lessons in fifth grade with Mr. John Whyte that he discovered my gift of perfect pitch. In addition to joining all the applicable KUSD music groups, my KUSD band directors and teachers always nudged me to join any other applicable groups that were outside KUSD, such as all-state bands and orchestras, auditions and competitions.”
Q. What is some advice you have for aspiring musicians?
“Start taking lessons privately as soon as you can and make sure the teacher you pick is the right fit for you. Secondly, make sure you have actual fun playing your instrument. Seek out and listen to as many pieces featuring your instrument as possible to keep you interested and inspired. It is also important to know what you sound like, so record your practice sessions.
“Make sure to keep practice sessions constructive yet fun — and allow yourself breaks whenever you get frustrated.”
Q. What about band kids who want to keep playing but not professionally?
A. “Most every city or town in the world has some sort of community band, orchestra or group. Check social media groups or online websites to find groups nearest to you. Another thing to do is create your own group by posting online ads looking for like-minded instrumentalists. There are countless locations that would benefit from live music, such as nursing homes, private parties, coffee shops or street festivals.”
More than chamber music
As part of her music career, Velvikis has performed on stages with groups including Mannheim Steamroller (her favorite), Amy Grant, the Indigo Girls, Natalie Merchant and with tribute bands for the Beatles, Pink Floyd and the Rolling Stones. She’s still hoping to perform with Beck.
Velvikis also practices an important aspect of performing with other musicians: Having their backs. Years ago when she was playing with the Kenosha Pops Concert Band for a summer, she reached out — literally — to help out our own Dave Walter (Kenosha News city editor and Pops Band French horn player). When Dave was about to stand up, by himself, during a piece, Rachel yanked him back to his seat. He’s been forever grateful she remembered that part of the program had been changed. Sometimes, good stage manners are as important as hitting the right notes.
