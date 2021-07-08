Racine Concert Band features trumpet soloist

The program will feature two works by British composers: “Alexandra Palace” by Gordon Jacob is the concert overture, composed for the palace centenary in 1975. The palace is an enormous and iconic landmark of North London, and the music reflects its lofty architecture. Academy Award winning composer Malcolm Arnold’s “Prelude, Siciliano and Rondo” is the concert’s central work, an adaptation of the “Little Suite for Brass.”

Three dance selections — “Rowdy Dance” by Bernard Tuthill, “Habanera” by Emmanuel Chabrier and Perez Prado’s “Mambo Jambo” — are also featured. Marches by John Philip Sousa, Henry Fillmore and Karl King will complete the program.

The concert takes place at the Kiwanis Amphitheater on the east side of the zoo grounds at 2131 N. Main St. The Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gates open for free admission to the concert at 7 p.m.

A courtesy cart, for audience members who need assistance in getting to the concert site, is available before and after the concert.

Admission is free. Audience members should bring lawn chairs or blankets. There is very little fixed seating at the concert venue. Note: The zoo’s main gate at Main and Goold streets is not in use for the free concerts. Burke’s performance is supported by the Racine Arts Council ArtSeed Grant Program.

