Racine Concert Band features trumpet soloist

The Racine Concert Band continues its 99th season of free concerts on Sunday (July 11) at the Racine Zoo.
The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.
Tim Burke, Lead Trumpet of the Disney National Touring Company production of “Frozen,” will be the guest artist soloist.
Mark Eichner, the band’s music director since 2002, will conduct the program.
Don Rosen, a professional radio broadcaster for 49 years, is the master of ceremonies.
Burke is a Racine native and a graduate of J.I. Case High School. He studied at the Berklee School of Music before graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in 1982.
Burke toured with the Stan Kenton Orchestra and the Woody Herman Thundering Herd, before settling in Chicago where he performed in the pit orchestras of the Broadway in Chicago theaters.
Sunday night, he will perform “Soliloquy for Trumpet” by Tulane composer John Morrissey, “Dramatic Essay” by Clifton Williams and will help continue the band’s season-long tribute to the late composer and arranger Sammy Nestico, playing an homage to Conrad Gozzo, “Portrait of a Trumpet.” Over his long career, Nestico — who died on Jan. 17 at age 96 — published nearly 600 numbers.
The official band of the city of Racine, which includes several members from Kenosha, is presenting its 1,496th free concert.
The program will feature two works by British composers: “Alexandra Palace” by Gordon Jacob is the concert overture, composed for the palace centenary in 1975. The palace is an enormous and iconic landmark of North London, and the music reflects its lofty architecture. Academy Award winning composer Malcolm Arnold’s “Prelude, Siciliano and Rondo” is the concert’s central work, an adaptation of the “Little Suite for Brass.”
Three dance selections — “Rowdy Dance” by Bernard Tuthill, “Habanera” by Emmanuel Chabrier and Perez Prado’s “Mambo Jambo” — are also featured. Marches by John Philip Sousa, Henry Fillmore and Karl King will complete the program.
The concert takes place at the Kiwanis Amphitheater on the east side of the zoo grounds at 2131 N. Main St. The Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gates open for free admission to the concert at 7 p.m.
A courtesy cart, for audience members who need assistance in getting to the concert site, is available before and after the concert.
Admission is free. Audience members should bring lawn chairs or blankets. There is very little fixed seating at the concert venue. Note: The zoo’s main gate at Main and Goold streets is not in use for the free concerts. Burke’s performance is supported by the Racine Arts Council ArtSeed Grant Program.