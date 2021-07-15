Racine Concert Band features vocalist Jeanie Hatfield

The Racine Concert Band continues its 99th season of free concerts on Sunday (July 18) at the Racine Zoo.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

Jeanie Hatfield will be the guest vocalist; band member Kyle Miskovic plays a xylophone solo.

Mark Eichner, the band’s music director since 2002, will conduct the program.

Don Rosen, a professional radio broadcaster for 49 years, is the master of ceremonies.

The official band of the City of Racine will be presenting its 1,497th free concert, featuring band music by G.F. Handel. “The Royal Fireworks Music,” composed in 1749, is considered a spectacle of British pride and joy.

Also on the program is ballet music from “The Two Pigeons” by Frenchman Andre Messager. The ballet tells a fable of young love and infidelity.

Guest artist Hatfield is the 1986 Miss Racine and 1988 Miss Wisconsin, and she sang on a USO tour to entertain U.S. troops in the Far East.