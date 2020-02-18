Racine Concert Band performing at Horlick Feb. 25

The Racine Concert Band and the Horlick Symphonic Band will present a concert 7:30 Tuesday night (Feb. 25) at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive in Racine.
Conducted by Joshua Sherman and Mariah Honeck, the Horlick Symphonic Band will perform “Amparito Roca,” a Spanish march by Jaime Texidor; “Into the Raging River,” Steven Reineke’s tone poem inspired by whitewater rafting in the mountains of West Virginia; and Juilliard School composer William Schuman’s “Chester,” a theme and variations based on a hymn tune from the era of the American revolution.
The Racine Concert Band, the official band of the city of Racine — featuring several members from Kenosha — will perform a Russian march by Sergei Prokofiev and a program of symphonic dance music.
The band’s features pieces are: Wallingford Riegger’s “New Dance,” written for the Doris Humphrey Modern Dance Company in 1935; Pulitzer Prize winner Norman Dello Joio’s Bicentennial suite, “Satiric Dances”; and Mexican composer Arturo Marquez’s “Danzon No. 2.”
Conductor Mark Eichner, music director of the Racine Concert Band since 2002, will lead the combined bands in a grand finale, “Celebration” by Robert Russell Bennett. The prolific composer’s orchestrations of musicals by Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, Alan Jay Lerner, and Richard Rodgers have filled Broadway theaters for a century.
Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for students and $3 for senior citizens. Free parking is available in the staff lot west of the school’s theater entrance.