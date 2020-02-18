Racine Concert Band performing at Horlick Feb. 25

The Racine Concert Band and the Horlick Symphonic Band will present a concert 7:30 Tuesday night (Feb. 25) at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive in Racine.

Conducted by Joshua Sherman and Mariah Honeck, the Horlick Symphonic Band will perform “Amparito Roca,” a Spanish march by Jaime Texidor; “Into the Raging River,” Steven Reineke’s tone poem inspired by whitewater rafting in the mountains of West Virginia; and Juilliard School composer William Schuman’s “Chester,” a theme and variations based on a hymn tune from the era of the American revolution.

The Racine Concert Band, the official band of the city of Racine — featuring several members from Kenosha — will perform a Russian march by Sergei Prokofiev and a program of symphonic dance music.

The band’s features pieces are: Wallingford Riegger’s “New Dance,” written for the Doris Humphrey Modern Dance Company in 1935; Pulitzer Prize winner Norman Dello Joio’s Bicentennial suite, “Satiric Dances”; and Mexican composer Arturo Marquez’s “Danzon No. 2.”