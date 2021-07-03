Racine Concert Band playing July 4 program

The Racine Concert Band begins its 99th season of free concerts on Sunday (July 4) at the Racine Zoo.
The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.
Mark Eichner, the band’s music director since 2002, will conduct a program of patriotic music.
Don Rosen, a professional radio broadcaster for 49 years, is the master of ceremonies.
The program will feature “symphonic settings of American folksongs and marches,” Eichner said.
Band member Chuck Barnes is the trombone soloist.
The official band of the city of Racine, which includes several members from Kenosha, is presenting its 1,495th free concert, featuring the work of American composers throughout the evening. “The Entertainer” by Scott Joplin, Pierre LaPlante’s medley of “American Riversongs” and Clare Grundman’s “Fantasy on American Sailing Songs” highlight the selections from the American folk tradition, Eichner said.
Trombone soloist Barnes will be the soloist in a performance of “Reflective Mood,” an homage to composer Sammy Nestico, who contributed dozens of band pieces enjoyed by audiences and performers alike.
Barnes is a brass repair technician at Pacetti’s Maestro of Music in Kenosha. In addition to performing with the Racine Concert Band, Barnes also performs in Milwaukee’s All-Star Superband, the Bill Sargent Big Band and the Swing Nouveau big band.
Patriotic selections on the program include John Williams’ “Liberty Fanfare,” Morton Gould”s fantasy on “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” “God of Our Fathers,” the national hymn, and Samuel Ward’s “America the Beautiful.”
“National Emblem,” “E Pluribus Unum”, “Old Glory Forever” and John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever” will complete the program.
The concert takes place at the Kiwanis Amphitheater on the east side of the zoo grounds at 2131 N. Main St. The Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gates open for free admission to the concert at 7 p.m.
A courtesy cart, for audience members who need assistance in getting to the concert site, is available before and after the concert.
Admission is free. Audience members should bring lawn chairs or blankets. There is very little fixed seating at the concert venue. Note: The zoo’s main gate at Main and Goold streets is not in use for the free concerts. The Racine Concert Band 2021 summer season is co-sponsored by the City of Racine and the Music Performance Trust Fund; the July 4 concert sponsor is Ascension All Saints Hospital Foundation.