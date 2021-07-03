Racine Concert Band playing July 4 program

Patriotic selections on the program include John Williams’ “Liberty Fanfare,” Morton Gould”s fantasy on “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” “God of Our Fathers,” the national hymn, and Samuel Ward’s “America the Beautiful.”

“National Emblem,” “E Pluribus Unum”, “Old Glory Forever” and John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever” will complete the program.

The concert takes place at the Kiwanis Amphitheater on the east side of the zoo grounds at 2131 N. Main St. The Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gates open for free admission to the concert at 7 p.m.

A courtesy cart, for audience members who need assistance in getting to the concert site, is available before and after the concert.

Admission is free. Audience members should bring lawn chairs or blankets. There is very little fixed seating at the concert venue. Note: The zoo’s main gate at Main and Goold streets is not in use for the free concerts. The Racine Concert Band 2021 summer season is co-sponsored by the City of Racine and the Music Performance Trust Fund; the July 4 concert sponsor is Ascension All Saints Hospital Foundation.

