 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine Concert Band to feature vocalist Allison Hull
0 Comments

Racine Concert Band to feature vocalist Allison Hull

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Racine Concert Band continues its 99th season of free concerts on Sunday (July 25) at the Racine Zoo.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

Allison Hull is the guest artist vocalist; band member Diane Kosmala plays a clarinet solo.

Mark Eichner, the band’s music director since 2002, will conduct the program.

Don Rosen, a professional radio broadcaster for 49 years, is the master of ceremonies.

The official band of the City of Racine will be presenting its 1,498th free concert.

Featured works include a suite of ballet music from “Coppelia,” Leo Delibes’ comic ballet about a mad inventor and his robotic doll, and Walter Hartley’s “Angel Band,” symphonic treatments of old American hymns.

Hull makes her 12th appearance as a guest artist with the Racine Concert Band. A graduate of Lawrence University and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, she’s a frequent performer on professional stages, including roles at the Milwaukee Opera Theater, the Skylight Opera, and the Florentine Opera.

The mezzo soprano will sing a romantic “Bolero” by Georges Bizet and a torch song, “Because,” by Guy d’Hartelow.

She returns to the stage later in the program to sing favorites by the Gershwin brothers and Irving Berlin: “How Long Has This Been Going On?” and “Blue Skies.”

Kosmala, a longtime member of the band’s clarinet section, will perform “Someone to Watch Over Me” from the 1926 Gershwin musical “Oh Kay.”

John Williams’ “Olympic Fanfare and Theme” and a concert suite of music from Lerner and Loewe’s Broadway musical “Camelot” will also be performed, along with “La Cumparsita,” tango music from Argentina. Marches by Russell Alexander, Carl Teike, Karl King and John Philip Sousa complete the program.

The concert takes place at the Kiwanis Amphitheater on the east side of the zoo grounds at 2131 N. Main St. The Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gates open for free admission to the concert at 7 p.m. A courtesy cart, for audience members who need assistance in getting to the concert site, is available before and after the concert. Note: This is the final concert starting at 7:30 p.m. this summer. The band’s August programs start at 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘What Happened, Miss Simone?’ (2015)
Music

‘What Happened, Miss Simone?’ (2015)

  • Updated

It’s impossible to encapsulate a life in a couple of hours but the genius of this Liz Garbus biodoc about Nina Simone is that it doesn’t pretend to. The jazz/blues/pop singer was an incredibly complicated person, which the film reveals with archival interviews, intimate performance footage and chats with those who knew her, including her daughter. It plays out like snapshots of a rich but difficult life and, because Garbus is modest about her intentions, those snapshots add up to a fascinating portrait.

‘Say Amen, Somebody’ (1982)
Music

‘Say Amen, Somebody’ (1982)

  • Updated

Black church music has been around for centuries, but gospel only became codified as a genre about a century ago, as this jubilant film reveals. There’s plenty of archival footage that traces the history of the form through the lens of “father of gospel music” Thomas Dorsey, who wrote “Take My Hand, Precious Lord,” the Martin Luther King Jr. favorite that figures prominently in “Summer of Soul.”

‘Amazing Grace’ (2019)
Music

‘Amazing Grace’ (2019)

  • Updated

Shot in 1972, when Aretha Franklin was at the height of her powers, the film was not released for decades because of litigation and production issues. Franklin was dead by the time it hit theaters, making the film even more poignant because of its footage of Franklin and a choir recording what would become the most popular gospel album of all time.

‘Stop Making Sense’ (1984)
Music

‘Stop Making Sense’ (1984)

  • Updated

Jonathan Demme’s work seems simple: a concert film so narrowly focused that we rarely even see the audience. But Demme and Talking Heads structured the concert ingeniously, beginning with just singer David Byrne and gradually building both the size of the band and the sound of the music. Byrne’s hypnotic performance is the focus of the movie but Demme also attends to quirky bassist Tina Weymouth and singers Lynn Mabry and Ednah Holt because they’re all stars. You could pair “Sense” with Spike Lee’s “American Utopia,” a Byrne performance that further illuminates his surreal performance style.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert