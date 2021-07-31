Racine Concert Band welcomes soprano soloist

The Racine Concert Band continues its 99th season of free concerts on Sunday (Aug. 1) at the Racine Zoo.

The concert starts at 7 p.m.

Soprano Darlene Kelsey is the guest artist vocalist.

Mark Eichner, the band’s music director since 2002, will conduct the program.

Don Rosen, a professional radio broadcaster for 49 years, is the master of ceremonies.

The official band of the City of Racine — which includes several members from Kenosha — will be presenting its 1,499th free concert.

Featured works include a suite of ballet music from “Henry VIII” by Camille Saint-Saëns and Mozart’s “Overture to Titus.”

Kelsey — making her first appearance as a guest artist with the band — is a graduate of the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University and has performed with the Florentine Opera in Milwaukee and the Chicago Symphony Chorus.

She will sing two arias Sunday night. First, in the role of Mimi, the likable but doomed lover of Rudolfo in Puccini’s “La Boheme,” followed by the “Laughing Song” from Johann Strauss’ comic opera “The Bat.”