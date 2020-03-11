Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass group performing at Carthage

The group, founded in New Orleans 35 years ago, is a “dream team” of brass players, who have performed with such groups as the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

The frontman of the group, Rodney Marsalis, says he has been learning from his cousin, world famous brass musician Wynton Marsalis, since he was 6 years old. Rodney’s first solo trumpet debut was at the young age of 15 with the New Orleans Symphony, and he spent most of his early years practicing and perfecting his talent. A graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music, Rodney Marsalis is the winner of several national and international competitions for titled orchestral chairs, including positions with the New Orleans Symphony, the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, the San Diego Symphony Orchestra, the Barcelona Symphony and the Richmond Symphony.