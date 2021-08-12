Soloist Greg Berg performs with Racine Concert Band

The Racine Concert Band continues its 99th season of free concerts on Sunday (Aug. 15) at the Racine Zoo.
The concert starts at 7 p.m.
This is the band’s season finale and will include the “Summer Sweepstakes Spectacular.” Audience members will win gift certificates throughout the program. Winners’ names are drawn at random, and audience members Sunday night can still enter the drawing.
Bass-baritone Greg Berg is the guest artist vocalist. Also, band members Paul Taylor and Nancy Quist are featured soloists.
Mark Eichner, the band’s music director since 2002, will conduct the program.
Don Rosen, a professional radio broadcaster for 49 years, is the master of ceremonies.
The official band of the City of Racine — which includes several members from Kenosha — will be presenting its 1,501st free concert.
Featured works include a postcard from the travels of French composer Emmanuel Chabrier called the “España Rhapsody” and Franz von Suppé’s overture to the comic operetta “Jolly Robbers.”
Berg, fine arts director at WGTD radio and a Carthage College music professor, will perform an aria from Verdi’s “Simon Bocanegra” and Meredith Willson’s “May the Good Lord Bless and Keep You.”
He returns to the stage later in the program to sing movie music by Henry Mancini and Harold Arlen: “Moon River” and “Over the Rainbow.”
A duet from Mozart ‘s “Don Giovanni” features band members Quist on trumpet and Taylor on euphonium.
The program also includes the “Russian Sailors’ Dance” from Reingold Gliere’s ballet “The Red Poppy” and a medley of George M. Cohan favorites. Marches by Joseph Olividati, Jose Franco, Karl King, and John Philip Sousa will complete the concert.
The concert takes place at the Kiwanis Amphitheater on the east side of the zoo grounds at 2131 N. Main St. The Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gates open for free admission to the concert starting at 6:30 p.m. A courtesy cart, for audience members who need assistance in getting to the concert site, is available before and after the concert.