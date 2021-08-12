Soloist Greg Berg performs with Racine Concert Band

The Racine Concert Band continues its 99th season of free concerts on Sunday (Aug. 15) at the Racine Zoo.

The concert starts at 7 p.m.

This is the band’s season finale and will include the “Summer Sweepstakes Spectacular.” Audience members will win gift certificates throughout the program. Winners’ names are drawn at random, and audience members Sunday night can still enter the drawing.

Bass-baritone Greg Berg is the guest artist vocalist. Also, band members Paul Taylor and Nancy Quist are featured soloists.

Mark Eichner, the band’s music director since 2002, will conduct the program.

Don Rosen, a professional radio broadcaster for 49 years, is the master of ceremonies.

The official band of the City of Racine — which includes several members from Kenosha — will be presenting its 1,501st free concert.

Featured works include a postcard from the travels of French composer Emmanuel Chabrier called the “España Rhapsody” and Franz von Suppé’s overture to the comic operetta “Jolly Robbers.”