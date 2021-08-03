Soloists join Racine Concert Band

She returns to the stage later in the program to sing music from Broadway, “All the Things You Are” by Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein, and the Gershwin brothers’ “But Not for Me.”

Weiss, a longtime member of the band's trumpet section, continues the band’s season-long salute to the music of Sammy Nestico as the soloist on “Rhapsody for Flugelhorn and Band.”

The program also includes Henry Hadley’s set of musical caricatures called “Silhouettes”; ragtime music by Stephen Kent Goodman; and Vaughan Williams’ “Sea Songs.”

Leroy Anderson’s “Belle of the Ball” and marches John Philip Sousa complete the concert.

The concert takes place at the Kiwanis Amphitheater on the east side of the zoo grounds at 2131 N. Main St. The Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gates open for free admission to the concert at 6:30 p.m. A courtesy cart, for audience members who need assistance in getting to the concert site, is available before and after the concert. Note: The band’s August programs start at 7 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.