Soloists join Racine Concert Band

The Racine Concert Band continues its 99th season of free concerts on Sunday (Aug. 8) at the Racine Zoo.
The concert starts at 7 p.m.
Soprano Melissa Cardamone is the guest artist vocalist. Also, band member Eric Weiss will be featured playing a flugelhorn solo.
Mark Eichner, the band’s music director since 2002, will conduct the program.
Don Rosen, a professional radio broadcaster for 49 years, is the master of ceremonies.
The official band of the City of Racine — which includes several members from Kenosha — will be presenting its 1,500th free concert.
Featured works include band music by Franz Joseph Haydn, “Saint Anthony Divertimento” and an overture by Canadian Robert Grunewald called “Rhinefels.”
Cardamone makes her eighth appearance as a guest artist with the Racine Concert Band.
A graduate of Lawrence University and the Eastman School of Music, the Carthage College coach and accompanist is a frequent performer on professional stages including the Skylight Opera Theater and Milwaukee Opera Theater.
Sunday night, she will sing a symphonic setting of a popular folk song, “The Water is Wide,” and a Mozart aria, “Alleluia” from "Exultate Jubilate.”
She returns to the stage later in the program to sing music from Broadway, “All the Things You Are” by Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein, and the Gershwin brothers’ “But Not for Me.”
Weiss, a longtime member of the band's trumpet section, continues the band’s season-long salute to the music of Sammy Nestico as the soloist on “Rhapsody for Flugelhorn and Band.”
The program also includes Henry Hadley’s set of musical caricatures called “Silhouettes”; ragtime music by Stephen Kent Goodman; and Vaughan Williams’ “Sea Songs.”
Leroy Anderson’s “Belle of the Ball” and marches John Philip Sousa complete the concert.
The concert takes place at the Kiwanis Amphitheater on the east side of the zoo grounds at 2131 N. Main St. The Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gates open for free admission to the concert at 6:30 p.m. A courtesy cart, for audience members who need assistance in getting to the concert site, is available before and after the concert. Note: The band’s August programs start at 7 p.m.