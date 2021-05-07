Summerfest announces lineup for September

Summerfest announced its headliners for the 2021 festival, set for Sept. 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18 at the Henry Maier Festival Park grounds on Milwaukee’s lakefront.

The lineup includes Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, Black Pumas, Wilco, Nelly, Luke Bryan, Hinder, Rise Against, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Diplo, REO Speedwagon, Buckcherry and many more.

“We could not be more excited to unveil the lineup for Summerfest and introduce a new festival format; more weekends and more headliners, promises to be a big hit among our fans,” said Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival.

To purchase tickets, view the full lineup and for more information, visit summerfest.com. Times and stage locations, as well as additional headliners, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale now for Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton with Sheryl Crow and Dave Matthews Band. Tickets include admission to Summerfest the day of the show.