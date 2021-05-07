Summerfest announces lineup for September

Summerfest announced its headliners for the 2021 festival, set for Sept. 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18 at the Henry Maier Festival Park grounds on Milwaukee’s lakefront.
The lineup includes Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, Black Pumas, Wilco, Nelly, Luke Bryan, Hinder, Rise Against, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Diplo, REO Speedwagon, Buckcherry and many more.
“We could not be more excited to unveil the lineup for Summerfest and introduce a new festival format; more weekends and more headliners, promises to be a big hit among our fans,” said Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival.
To purchase tickets, view the full lineup and for more information, visit summerfest.com. Times and stage locations, as well as additional headliners, will be announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets are on sale now for Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton with Sheryl Crow and Dave Matthews Band. Tickets include admission to Summerfest the day of the show.
The new American Family Insurance Amphitheater will also host special Wednesday Kick-Off Concerts, prior to each weekend of Summerfest, including the Jonas Brothers and the Dave Matthews Band. Ticket holders for the Wednesday Kick-Off Concerts will receive a digital ticket via email for Summerfest 2021, valid for any of the nine days of the festival.
Headliners include: Sept. 1 (Wednesday kickoff concert) TBA; Sept. 2: Luke Bryan with Dylan Scott; Sept. 3: Chance the Rapper with 24KGoldn; Sept. 4: TBA; Sept. 8 (Wednesday kickoff concert): Jonas Brothers; Sept. 9: Chris Stapleton with Sheryl Crow; Sept. 10: Zac Brown Band with Gabby Barrett; Sept. 11: TBA; Sept. 15 (Wednesday kickoff concert): Dave Matthews Band; Sept. 16: TBA; Sept. 17: Miley Cyrus; Sept. 18: TBA.
Justin Bieber, blink-182 and Guns N’ Roses are all expected to be headliners as well, but dates remain pending.
Performers announced as of Thursday, with no dates of performances, include: Run the Jewels, Brett Eldredge, G-Eazy, Wilco, Diplo, Charlie Wilson, Pixies, ZZ Top, Rise Against, Fitz and the Tantrums, 311, Dirty Heads, Jake Owen, Bleachers, DJ Diesel, Black Pumas, Big Wild, Flo Rida, Quinn XCII, Lindsey Stirling, Goo Goo Dolls, Chris Janson, T-Pain, REO Speedwagon, El Gran Combo, Ludacris, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Greensky Bluegrass, The Struts, O.A.R., Jordan Davis, Jimmie Allen, Nelly, Cam, Cold War Kids, Tank and the Bangas, Blanco Brown, Internet Money, Jai Wolf DJ Set, Scotty McCreery, Jesse McCartney, Styx, Iration, MISSIO, Candlebox, Phil Vassar, Poi Dog Pondering, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Future Islands, Drive-By Truckers, Everclear, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Sugarhill Gang, The Psychedelic Furs Indigo Girls, Maddie & Tae, Blackberry Smoke, Jade Bird, Alexander 23, Queensrÿche, Night Ranger, Liz Phair, Better Than Ezra, Buckcherry, Ani DiFranco, Tower of Power, Sheila E., Tyler Farr, KennyHoopla, Galactic, Spencer Sutherland, Hinder, Dillon Carmichael, Dead Sara, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Kossiko, Filter, Living Colour, Fishbone, The Gufs, The Weather Station, Reyna Roberts, JD McPherson, Claud, Victoria Canal and Shinyribs.
Tickets: General admission tickets are on sale now. Pricing for Summerfest admission: The $100 Power Pass includes one admission for all nine days; a 3-Day Pass is $57; daily admission is $23 for adults; $15 for senior citizens (62 and older) and $5 for children (10 and younger). To buy tickets and to download the 2021 lineup poster, go to summerfest.com.