UW-Parkside concert celebrates Beethoven

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Wind Ensemble and Community Band are performing a program tonight that celebrates the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven.

The program features original wind music by the celebrated composer, plus more contemporary works by Australian composer Jodie Blackshaw and American composers Kevin Walczyk and J. Scott McKenzie.

The Wind Ensemble opens the program with Beethoven’s “March No. 1 in F Major.”

“Although he is best known for his orchestral music, Ludwig van Beethoven wrote a wide variety of music for groups of winds in various combinations,” said Laura Rexroth, a UW-Parkside music professor who conducts both groups. Among the wind pieces he wrote, she said, are “numerous short military marches for small wind ensembles, the forerunners of today’s bands.”

The Wind Ensemble is also performing “Peace Dancer” by Blackshaw, who said her piece was inspired by a First Nations text of the same name by Roy Henry Vickers of the Squamish Nation. The piece’s title refers to a song and dance that is thousands of years old.