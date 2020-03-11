UW-Parkside concert celebrates Beethoven

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Wind Ensemble and Community Band are performing a program tonight that celebrates the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven.
The program features original wind music by the celebrated composer, plus more contemporary works by Australian composer Jodie Blackshaw and American composers Kevin Walczyk and J. Scott McKenzie.
The Wind Ensemble opens the program with Beethoven’s “March No. 1 in F Major.”
“Although he is best known for his orchestral music, Ludwig van Beethoven wrote a wide variety of music for groups of winds in various combinations,” said Laura Rexroth, a UW-Parkside music professor who conducts both groups. Among the wind pieces he wrote, she said, are “numerous short military marches for small wind ensembles, the forerunners of today’s bands.”
The Wind Ensemble is also performing “Peace Dancer” by Blackshaw, who said her piece was inspired by a First Nations text of the same name by Roy Henry Vickers of the Squamish Nation. The piece’s title refers to a song and dance that is thousands of years old.
Her music, she said, is designed to “take you, the audience on an emotional journey, similar to realizing you have been in the wrong; maybe you have been unkind or acted in a way that does not become you? Once you realize the consequence of your actions, remorse and the understanding that there is a need to move forward with humility and grace follows. Thus is the lesson of Peace Dancer.”
The Wind Ensemble ends its portion of the concert with “Groovy Loops” by McKenzie, a composer, arranger and conductor who is currently serving as a band officer in the United States Army. His military assignments have included the U.S Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” the U.S. Army Field Band, the United States Army Europe Band and Chorus and the 82nd Airborne Division Band. This piece was originally written for a saxophone quartet and is what the composer calls “a short, energetic and jazzy piece.”
The Parkside Community Band — made up of adult musicians from this area — also opens its portion of the program with a Beethoven march: “Military March in D.”
The band’s other two pieces are “Eloi, Eloi” and “Symphony No. 4 Unforsaken,” both by Walczyk.
“Eloi, Eloi” was composed in remembrance of the victims of the Japanese earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.
Walczyk said of the piece, “The work’s expression is not programmatic. It is intended as a simple prayer. The title is drawn from Psalm 22:1, Matthew 27:46, and Mark 15: 34 and states ‘My God, My God, why have You forsaken Me?’”
The composer’s Symphony No. 4 was commissioned by the Musashino Academia Musicae Wind Ensemble, directed by Ray E. Cramer, and commemorates the opening of the academy’s new facilities on July 11, 2017.
The symphony’s title, “Unforsaken,” is in response to “Eloi, Eloi.” “‘Unforsaken’ answers the initial inquiry with God’s response, ‘and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age’ (Matthew 28:20). The connection to the two works is also referenced through melodic pitch content and contour,” the composer said, “in which the symphony’s motives to both the scherzo and hymn are similar to the opening motif in ‘Eloi, Eloi.’”