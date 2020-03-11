UW-Parkside hosting Jazz Week

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is again hosting Jazz Week, with performances on the campus from March 16-21.
The performers include “world-class musicians on the cutting-edge of what’s happening in jazz today,” according to organizers.
There are seven concerts slated for the week, many of which are free. The concerts are all open to the public and will be held in Bedford Concert Hall of the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities.
Monday (March 16): Jaimie Branch & Fly or Die perform at 7 p.m. “In a generation crowded with trumpet talent, Branch has emerged in recent years as a unique voice capable of transforming every ensemble of which she is a part,” according to organizers. This concert is free and open to the public, and there will also be a post-concert Q&A session afterward.
Tuesday (March 17): Chicago native Ben LaMar Gay performs at 7 p.m. He is a composer and cornetist “who moves sound, color, and space through folkloric filters to produce electro-acoustic collages,” according to organizers. This concert is free and open to the public, and there will also be a post-concert Q&A session afterward.
Wednesday (March 18): Trumpet player Marquis Hill performs at 8 p.m. in Bedford Concert Hall. “From his beginnings as one of Chicago’s most thrilling young trumpeters, to his current status as an internationally renowned musician, composer and bandleader, Marquis Hill has worked tirelessly to break down the barriers that divide musical genres,” according to concert organizers. “Contemporary and classic jazz, hip-hop, R&B, Chicago house, neo-soul — to Hill, they’re all essential elements of the profound African-American creative heritage he’s a part of.” This concert is free and open to the public, and there will also be a post-concert Q&A session afterward.
Thursday (March 19): The Bad Plus perform at 7 p.m. The Bad Plus came together at the end of the 20th century, and the group “has avoided easy categorization ever since, winning critical hosannas and a legion of fans worldwide with their creativity, unique sound and flair for live performance,” according to concert organizers. The band consists of founding members Reid Anderson (bass) and Dave King (drums) and newer member Orrin Evans (piano). Tickets for this concert are $5 for students/staff/seniors and $10 for general admission.
Friday (March 20): The UW-Parkside Jazz faculty will perform at noon. This free, one-hour concert will feature Russ Johnson on trumpet, Chris Madsen on saxophone, Jim Sodke on piano, Tim Ipsen on bass, and Paul Westfahl on drums. Then, at 7 p.m. on the same day, the UW-Parkside Jazz Ensemble will perform alongside several high school jazz ensembles from Case High School, Horlick, Park High School and Oak Creek High School. Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert are $5 for students/staff/seniors and $10 for general admission.
Saturday (March 21): Critically acclaimed producer, arranger and educator Bruce Forman will perform at 7 p.m. His resume includes a hectic touring schedule, 18 recordings as a bandleader, including his newest release, “Junkyard Duo” and soundtrack performances on three of Clint Eastwood’s films, including Academy Award-winning “Million Dollar Baby.” Admission is free; however, contributions to music scholarships are appreciated.
Jazz Week is sponsored in part by contributions from Kenosha Community foundation, the Uline Corporation, the Southeast Wisconsin Hearing Center and the College of Arts and Humanities. Parking for Jazz Week performances is free in Lot B & C in any unmetered, undesignated space. For more information, visit uwp.edu/jazz.