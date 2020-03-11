UW-Parkside hosting Jazz Week

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is again hosting Jazz Week, with performances on the campus from March 16-21.

The performers include “world-class musicians on the cutting-edge of what’s happening in jazz today,” according to organizers.

There are seven concerts slated for the week, many of which are free. The concerts are all open to the public and will be held in Bedford Concert Hall of the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities.

Monday (March 16): Jaimie Branch & Fly or Die perform at 7 p.m. “In a generation crowded with trumpet talent, Branch has emerged in recent years as a unique voice capable of transforming every ensemble of which she is a part,” according to organizers. This concert is free and open to the public, and there will also be a post-concert Q&A session afterward.

Tuesday (March 17): Chicago native Ben LaMar Gay performs at 7 p.m. He is a composer and cornetist “who moves sound, color, and space through folkloric filters to produce electro-acoustic collages,” according to organizers. This concert is free and open to the public, and there will also be a post-concert Q&A session afterward.