WATCH NOW: Lincoln Park Live! concerts start on July 14

The Lincoln Park Live! Concert Series returns for its sixth season of free performances in Lincoln Park.
This year’s season starts July 14 with performances by a local favorite — the Terry James Band — and Milwaukee-based R&B band Christopher’s Project, performing its Motown Tribute Revue.
Concerts continue on two more Wednesdays, July 28 and Aug. 11, in the park, at 22nd Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.
Lincoln Park Live! concerts start at 6 p.m.; the venue opens at 5 p.m.
The music series is presented by the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund and the City of Kenosha.
“The City of Kenosha is proud to partner with the Mahone Fund, in collaboration with the Lincoln Park neighborhood, to present the sixth season of free, high-quality live music, food and entertainment in the Park,” said 12th District Alderman Mitchell Pedersen. “I am looking forward to some great music, food, and fellowship with the community.”
The series typically includes five performances throughout the summer. This summer, “to bring a level of comfort to music fans and balance the reduction of the COVID-19 virus with the vaccination outreach activity, the series was shortened to three Wednesdays,” organizers said.
Don Gillespie, a Lincoln Park neighborhood resident and Mahone Fund Board member, said the outdoor music series “creates an uplifting vibe. Hope to see you in the park this summer.”
Kris Kochman, the community relations liaison for the City of Kenosha, said the city is “thrilled to bring back the Lincoln Park Live! concert series to the beautiful Lincoln Park Flower Gardens.
I expect many people are eager to come out and enjoy concerts in the park again this year. I know I am.”
The series lineup aims to be “one of the most diverse and unique in the city,” organizers said.
This year’s schedule features R&B, salsa, pop, Top 40 and jazz genres to the venue.
This summer, each concert features two performers in order to “support our local artists,” said Brandon Morris, a concert series committee member.
Performance schedule
July 14: 6 p.m., The Terry James Band (blues): Singer, guitarist and songwriter Terry James is a Chicago style blues man who uses his raspy, deep bass voice to energize the audience. James creates a mixture of soulful, rockin’ blues and R&B that blends the style of Taj Mahal, Jimi Hendrix, BB King, and Buddy Guy, just to name a few.
7:30 p.m., Christopher’s Project — Motown Tribute Revue: Headed up by saxophonist Chris Pipkins, the ensemble covers a wide variety of soul and R&B tunes. The Motown Tribute Revue will showcase classics from Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin and a variety of America’s most popular Divas of Soul: Anita Baker, Chaka Khan, Sade and Whitney Houston.
July 28: 6 p.m., Grooveline: The band, which was formed in 2017, plays R&B, country hits and pop music. Grooveline is a five-member band, featuring Claude Hamilton on bass; Dennis Clay on keyboard; Wade Caradine on drums and lead vocals; Alex Maryland on lead guitar; and Carol Molex on lead vocals.
7:30 p.m., Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers: This group entertains Midwest audiences with a cello-infused, alternative pop/rock, with a tinge-of-country-band sound. Lead singer Betsy Ade was on Season 16 of NBC’s “The Voice” in 2019, and the band is actively involved in the community.
Aug. 11: 6 p.m., Cool Breeze: This four-piece band plays smooth jazz and R&B, featuring a combination of players who have performed various music genres over 30 years. Their upbeat melodic sounds encompass a fun Smooth Jazzy, R&B, Blues, and original sounds of music. The featured band members are local favorite Rogers Randle on Saxophone, Eddie Muniz, Keyboards, Sandee Jean, Vocals and Derek Dowell on Drums
7:30 p.m., The Rafael Castro Orchestra: This group plays salsa music.
Admission is free; food and beverages are available for purchase. Each concert also features a 50/50 raffle, with proceeds going to the Mahone Fund. For more information, visit www.lincolnpark.live. Note: Lincoln Park Live! is committed to ensuring a safe environment for its attendees, vendors, sponsors, and staff in order to navigate the pandemic concerns. Organizers are working with city officials and health professionals to coordinate health and safety procedures and protocols as needed.