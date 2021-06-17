WATCH NOW: Lincoln Park Live! concerts start on July 14

The Lincoln Park Live! Concert Series returns for its sixth season of free performances in Lincoln Park.

This year’s season starts July 14 with performances by a local favorite — the Terry James Band — and Milwaukee-based R&B band Christopher’s Project, performing its Motown Tribute Revue.

Concerts continue on two more Wednesdays, July 28 and Aug. 11, in the park, at 22nd Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.

Lincoln Park Live! concerts start at 6 p.m.; the venue opens at 5 p.m.

The music series is presented by the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund and the City of Kenosha.

“The City of Kenosha is proud to partner with the Mahone Fund, in collaboration with the Lincoln Park neighborhood, to present the sixth season of free, high-quality live music, food and entertainment in the Park,” said 12th District Alderman Mitchell Pedersen. “I am looking forward to some great music, food, and fellowship with the community.”

The series typically includes five performances throughout the summer. This summer, “to bring a level of comfort to music fans and balance the reduction of the COVID-19 virus with the vaccination outreach activity, the series was shortened to three Wednesdays,” organizers said.