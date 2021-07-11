WATCH NOW: Live music heats up the summer

As for Severinsen, he turned 94 on Wednesday and was the subject of a recent “American Masters” special on PBS. He’s still performing, and we’d love to welcome him back to our fair city.

The concert takes place at the Kiwanis Amphitheater on the east side of the zoo grounds at 2131 N. Main St. The Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gates open for free admission to the concert at 7 p.m. A courtesy cart, for audience members who need assistance in getting to the concert site, is available before and after the concert.

Tuesday

The free concert series “Tuesdays at the Shell” series (meaning the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue) is back for 2021. This week’s concert, starting at 6 p.m., features Bodhicitta.

Get your shot: The Kenosha County Health Department will be on site weekly at “Tuesdays at the Shell” to offer free COVID-19 vaccines from 5 to 6 p.m. through a mobile clinic. People have the option to choose vaccines manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. The Health Department will have all three available each week. They will vaccinate anyone who is eligible, ages 12 and older.