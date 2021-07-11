WATCH NOW: Live music heats up the summer

As we head deeper into July, free, outdoor concerts are popping up all over.
Grab your lawn chair, some snacks and bug spray (always a sensible choice) and get out there:
Tonight
The Racine Concert Band’s program features a real treat: Tim Burke, the lead trumpet player in the Disney National Touring Company production of “Frozen,” is the band’s guest artist soloist.
Old-timers who remember Doc Severinsen’s late-’70s performance at Bradford High School — Burke was there, along with a lot of us — may be reminded of “The Tonight Show” bandleader when Burke performs.
Since graduating from Case High School and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Racine native Burke has been performing professionally with Broadway in Chicago and touring Broadway productions. He also toured with the Stan Kenton Orchestra and the Woody Herman Thundering Herd.
The free concert starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Racine Zoo.
Burke will perform “Soliloquy for Trumpet,” “Dramatic Essay” and Sammy Nestico’s “Portrait of a Trumpet” with the band.
The Racine Concert Band includes several members from Kenosha and will also perform marches by John Philip Sousa, Henry Fillmore and Karl King, along with other selections.
As for Severinsen, he turned 94 on Wednesday and was the subject of a recent “American Masters” special on PBS. He’s still performing, and we’d love to welcome him back to our fair city.
The concert takes place at the Kiwanis Amphitheater on the east side of the zoo grounds at 2131 N. Main St. The Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gates open for free admission to the concert at 7 p.m. A courtesy cart, for audience members who need assistance in getting to the concert site, is available before and after the concert.
Tuesday
The free concert series “Tuesdays at the Shell” series (meaning the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue) is back for 2021. This week’s concert, starting at 6 p.m., features Bodhicitta.
Get your shot: The Kenosha County Health Department will be on site weekly at “Tuesdays at the Shell” to offer free COVID-19 vaccines from 5 to 6 p.m. through a mobile clinic. People have the option to choose vaccines manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. The Health Department will have all three available each week. They will vaccinate anyone who is eligible, ages 12 and older.
Benches are provided, or you can bring your own lawn chair. Concessions are available for purchase. For more details, search “Tuesdays at the Shell in Pennoyer Park” on Facebook.
Also Tuesday
Twilight Jazz tries again to start its 2021 season, after its opening program (with Janet Planet) was rained out a few weeks back.
The season will kick off Tuesday night on the grounds of the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third ave.
Scat Cats will be performing hits from the late 1920s, through the big band sounds of the ‘40s. The group features vocalist Carole Crawford, jazz stride pianist Paul Asaro and reed man John Otto.
The performance is 7 to 9 p.m.; grounds open at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages are available to purchase, or bring your own (but no carry-in alcohol is allowed). Note: Janet Planet’s Twilight Jazz performance is now scheduled for Aug. 31.
Wednesday
The Lincoln Park Live! Concert Series returns for its sixth season of free performances in Lincoln Park, at 22nd Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.
This year’s season starts Wednesday with performances by a local favorite — the Terry James Band — and Milwaukee-based R&B band Christopher’s Project, performing its Motown Tribute Revue.
Lincoln Park Live! concerts start at 6 p.m.; the venue opens at 5 p.m. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Each concert also features a 50/50 raffle, with proceeds going to the Mahone Fund. For more information, visit www.lincolnpark.live.
Also Wednesday
The Kenosha Pops Concert Band continues its 99th season, with another program Craig Gall, the band’s musical director, calls “a weekly Concert in the Park, which is a great American tradition. We’ll play plenty of marches and familiar concert band tunes.” (And he thanks the hardy fans who sat through a drizzle when the band performed July 7.)
This week’s special guest is the 12-piece trombone choir, Bone Appetit, performing pre-concert music starting at 6 p.m.
Concerts are 7 p.m. Wednesdays in Pennoyer Park, 35th Street and Seventh Avenue. Park benches are also provided at the band shell, or audience members can bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Thursday
The weekly Peanut Butter and Jam concert series will present two performances by Unity, described as a “roots, reggae and world beat band.” Shows are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays in Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St. at the harbor.
Get your shot: The Kenosha County Health Department will be on site weekly at “Tuesdays at the Shell” to offer free COVID-19 vaccines from 5 to 6 p.m. through a mobile clinic. People have the option to choose vaccines manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. The Health Department will have all three available each week. They will vaccinate anyone who is eligible, ages 12 and older.