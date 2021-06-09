WATCH NOW: Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

When you think of live summer music at the Kemper Center, what do you think of? Twilight Jazz, right? Not so fast. There is another fun series there.
Every other Thursday starting today, you can chill at the Lakeside Lounge from 5 to 9 p.m. and listen to music. Tonight’s performer is Square Wave.
Held on the lakefront behind Kemper Center, you can enjoy food and drinks along with music.
Square Wave performs what they call “epic chill” original jazz and progressive improv.
Kemper’s partner in the series is a great organization called Guitars 4 Vets. The nonprofit organization helps brighten the lives of ailing and injured military veterans by providing them with free guitars and music instruction. You can help out by bringing a guitar (in working order) to the concerts, if you’ve got a guitar to donate. Check them out at guitars4vets.org.
Square Wave performs every other Thursday beginning June 10 and running through Sept. 2 at Kemper Center’s Lakeside Lounge, 6501 Third Ave. The lounge is on the east end of Kemper, on the lakefront.
Esmé Patterson show
A unique music artist will perform Friday night at Kenosha Creative Space. Esmé Patterson is a songwriter, gambler, singer, lover, thinker and explorer.
A member of the former Denver folk pop group Paper Bird and a solo artist with two records, Patterson has found her own approach to songwriting. Her current release, “Woman to Woman,é” looks at responses from female characters who feature in a range of famous pop songs. Patterson wryly puts herself in the heads of Jolene, Eleanor Rigby, Billie Jean and more.
Patterson’s most recent solo album, “There Will Come Soft Rains,” was released in 2020.
A Colorado native, Patterson now lives in Portland, Ore., and is coming to the Kenosha Creative Space as part of a swing through several concert venues in the Midwest. Her show here is being presented by the Creative Space and Kenosha P.L.A.N.T. (Kenosha Promotes Live Art & Networks Talent).
Patterson was a co-writing partner of Shakey Graves and has appeared on the late-night talk shows hosted by Jay Leno, Conan O’Brien and David Letterman. Tickets are $15 and are available at eventbrite.com/e/esme-patterson-live-tickets-154483218465.
Esmé Patterson performs 8:30 p.m. Friday (June 11) at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.
Music at The Port
It’s been awhile, but live music is back Saturday night at The Port. The live music will be high-energy punk and metal by three bands. Slaughter Party is a well-embraced horror punk outfit that also incorporates power pop and straight-up rock. The Hatred Embrace is the former Gored By Horns with some personnel changes. They still play metal with other sub genres of heavy music. Warplot is a heavy, thrashy punk band. The free show starts at 9 p.m.
Warplot, The Hatred Embrace and Slaughter Party perform starting at 9 Saturday night (June 12) at The Port of Kenosha, 714 50th St.
Americana show
Sometimes a band name grabs you and makes you look deeper. Luckily, that was the case with Trash Mountain Trio, performing Saturday night at Public Craft Brewing Co.
The truly Americana band from Wisconsin plays stripped-down roots, honky tonk and bluegrass songs inspired by great music of the ‘50s and ‘60s. Band members are Dean “Deano” Schlabowske of The Waco Brothers (think Cash meets Clash), Jo Stanli Walston of Meat Purveyors (alt country and bluegrass) and Maggie Deagan of Dirty Green (folkin’ punktry). The combination should be fun, raucous, engaging and supremely enjoyable.
Trash Mountain Trio performs starting at 8 Saturday night (June 12) at Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St. Admission is free.
Lines of Loyalty
Like many others around here, I’m starting to hear about the band Lines of Loyalty. They are playing a lot of shows, doing a lot of traveling and melting a lot of faces. They will perform Saturday at 1175 Sports Park and Eatery, along with Saint Tragedy, opening for Tantric.
If you aren’t sure yet about going, you should know that Lines of Loyalty is a rebranded version of the local popular band Mixed Company. Glen “Nubz” Morrison is on vocals and guitar, Redo Ianni is on bass and keys and Shane Madsen is drumming.
The original, melodic hard rock band is releasing a series of singles this year. You can check out “I’m Not the One” on streaming media.
Saint Tragedy is also an original hard rock band that does well. Tantric is a post grunge, alt rock outfit that has been at it since 2000 or so.
The 1175 club has a professional sound and lights setup. Tickets are $15 and available through a link at 1175events.com. Doors are at 8 p.m.
Tantric, Lines of Loyalty and Saint Tragedy perform Saturday night (June 12) at 1175 Sports Park and Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave. in Kansasville.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.