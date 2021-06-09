WATCH NOW: Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

A member of the former Denver folk pop group Paper Bird and a solo artist with two records, Patterson has found her own approach to songwriting. Her current release, “Woman to Woman,é” looks at responses from female characters who feature in a range of famous pop songs. Patterson wryly puts herself in the heads of Jolene, Eleanor Rigby, Billie Jean and more.

Patterson’s most recent solo album, “There Will Come Soft Rains,” was released in 2020.

A Colorado native, Patterson now lives in Portland, Ore., and is coming to the Kenosha Creative Space as part of a swing through several concert venues in the Midwest. Her show here is being presented by the Creative Space and Kenosha P.L.A.N.T. (Kenosha Promotes Live Art & Networks Talent).

Patterson was a co-writing partner of Shakey Graves and has appeared on the late-night talk shows hosted by Jay Leno, Conan O’Brien and David Letterman. Tickets are $15 and are available at eventbrite.com/e/esme-patterson-live-tickets-154483218465.

Esmé Patterson performs 8:30 p.m. Friday (June 11) at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.

Music at The Port