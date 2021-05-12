WATCH NOW: Tickets on sale Friday for Summerfest headliners

Tickets go on sale Friday (May 14) for two Summerfest headliners at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater: the Zac Brown Band, performing on Sept. 10, and Chance the Rapper, coming to Summerfest on Sept. 3.

Summerfest runs three weeks, open Thursday-Saturday — Sept. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18 — at the Henry Maier Festival Park grounds on Milwaukee’s lakefront.

The lineup also includes Miley Cyrus, Black Pumas, Wilco, Nelly, Luke Bryan, Hinder, Rise Against, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Diplo, REO Speedwagon, Buckcherry and many more.

Zac Brown Band tickets are on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster; Chance the Rapper tickets are on sale starting at noon on Friday. Tickets includes same-day admission to Summerfest.

(Note: Summerfest Insiders get special access to the Presale on Thursday (May 13). Go to summerfest.com for more information.)

Upcoming headliner ticket sales are: 10 a.m. May 21 for the Jonas Brothers, performing Sept. 8 as the first Wednesday Kick-Off Concert, and 10 a.m. May 28 for Miley Cyrus, performing Sept. 17.

General festival tickets: General admission tickets are on sale now. The $100 Power Pass includes one admission for all nine days; a 3-Day Pass is $57; daily admission is $23 for adults; $15 for senior citizens (62 and older) and $5 for children (10 and younger). To buy tickets and to download the 2021 lineup poster, go to summerfest.com.

