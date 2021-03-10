MusiConnect performing March 17 at Carthage College

Carthage College kicks off its Performing Arts Series with a Wednesday evening performance from MusiConnect.
The free concert is 7:30 p.m. March 17 in Carthage’s A.F. Siebert Chapel.
The college’s events are open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch the performances for free online via Carthage’s live streams.
MusiConnect is a community-building initiative started by cellist Peter J. Thomas and drummer Steve Vorass.
MusiConnect “strives to bring people together during the COVID-19 pandemic by creating a safe performance space in different communities around the greater Milwaukee area,” according to Carthage officials.
MusiConnect performs free concerts on the driveways of volunteers’ houses that feature a diversity of artists and music genres.
“By building community, MusiConnect can help bring peace and camaraderie to a world that is so divided due to social injustice,” its organizers said. “Simply, music heals, connects us and is one of the greatest gifts of humanity.”
Thomas, an adjunct cello professor at Carthage, has been a member of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra since 2008 and has performed around the world as a multi-genre soloist, clinician, educator and chamber musician. He frequently performs with the 414 Quartet, Frankly Music, Present Music and the Carthage Trio. Thomas was also the electric cellist playing in the award winning classical crossover indie rock band I’m Not A Pilot, which toured extensively across the Midwest from 2009-2016.
He has also presented clinics and workshops across the country through his use of the electric cello and has recorded, arranged and edited music for numerous artists including 2Cellos and The Piano Guys through Hal Leonard Music. He was the winner of the Wisconsin Area Music Industry’s String Player of the Year award in 2012 and 2015 and has been nominated for the award five times.
As a songwriter, his original song, “Only in Dreams,” featuring vocalist Amanda Huff, took home the 2019 WAMI award for Song of the Year. Prof. Thomas also maintains a private cello studio of gifted musicians.
During the summer, he teaches on the faculty at CLAZZ, a multi-genre music festival in Arcidosso, Italy. He has also served on the faculty of the American Suzuki Institute each summer since 2013.
Drummer Vorass saved up three years of his weekly allowance to buy his first drum kit at the age of 9. As a self-taught drummer, it was his love of visiting the local music stores with his mom that built the foundation for his lifelong passion of music.
Watching and listening to other drummers of all genres inspired him to start his own band at the age of 15 in his hometown of Beloit.
Vorass has toured North America as a member of more than a a dozen bands, most notably I’m Not A Pilot, OAMI, Trapper Schoepp and the Shades, Rocket Cat, Mixtape, The Zach Pietrini Band, and Brett Newski.
As a stage performer and session drummer in recording studios, he always strives to “play what’s right for each song” with precision, accuracy and dynamic control.
Currently residing in Wauwatosa, Vorass plays regularly at local venues and festivals and picks up a variety of gigs along the way.