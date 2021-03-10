MusiConnect performing March 17 at Carthage College

He has also presented clinics and workshops across the country through his use of the electric cello and has recorded, arranged and edited music for numerous artists including 2Cellos and The Piano Guys through Hal Leonard Music. He was the winner of the Wisconsin Area Music Industry’s String Player of the Year award in 2012 and 2015 and has been nominated for the award five times.

As a songwriter, his original song, “Only in Dreams,” featuring vocalist Amanda Huff, took home the 2019 WAMI award for Song of the Year. Prof. Thomas also maintains a private cello studio of gifted musicians.

During the summer, he teaches on the faculty at CLAZZ, a multi-genre music festival in Arcidosso, Italy. He has also served on the faculty of the American Suzuki Institute each summer since 2013.

Drummer Vorass saved up three years of his weekly allowance to buy his first drum kit at the age of 9. As a self-taught drummer, it was his love of visiting the local music stores with his mom that built the foundation for his lifelong passion of music.

Watching and listening to other drummers of all genres inspired him to start his own band at the age of 15 in his hometown of Beloit.