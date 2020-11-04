New play opens at Carthage; Zoom show from UW-Parkside

The good news: There is a fall theater season at Carthage College and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Like so many aspects of life under COVID-19, however, this theater season will operate differently.
Instead of audience members buying tickets and settling into one of the theaters on the campus, they will, instead, reserve a virtual “seat” and watch, online, from home (or wherever they enjoy decent Wi-Fi).
Shows from both schools will be performed this week:
New play at Carthage
What: “Romeo and Juliet Walk Into a Bar,” written by John Maclay and Joe Foust, directed by Martin McClendon
Where: Live streaming show for the general public (open in-person for Carthage faculty, staff and students)
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6-8 and 12-14
About the show: A small Midwestern college decides to stage William Shakespeare’s classic tale of young star-crossed lovers, Romeo and Juliet. But what happens when no guys show up to the audition? Add in a mysterious guest director with dubious credentials and a bizarre show concept, and anything might happen. Can the students rescue the bard from being hijacked? In “Romeo & Juliet Walk Into a Bar,” anything can happen.
New Play Initiative: This show is part of Carthage College’s New Play Initiative, which started more than a decade ago with a production of “Honest” by Eric Simonson.
Theater professor Herschel Kruger started the program during the 2008-2009 school year, commissioning original works each year for the Carthage theater program.
Kruger said he never expected the New Play Initiative to go for a decade — and counting.
“I thought we’d do three or four, but there was no reason to stop,” he said. “We encourage our students to write, too, and we’ve done some of those productions. The New Play Initiative inspires our students to believe they can do it.”
Staying home: This show is open in-person for Carthage faculty, staff and students only.
Note: All events are subject to change. To stay up-to-date, contact the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and find events at www.carthage.edu/fine-arts.
FreshINK show on Zoom
What: “Pretty” by Pearl Moore, directed by Emma Foley
Where: A FreshINK staged reading on Zoom
When: 7 p.m. Friday (Nov. 6)
About the show: Looks are everything to Sage and Madeline’s mother, Sylvia. The two sisters learned from a young age that how they look matters more to their mother than how they act. This shaped what they ate, what they wore — and how they were seen by men. Now that Sage and Madeline are older, they are realizing how wrong their own mother was and what it means to go against her. Sylvia, however, doesn’t know where she has gone wrong with her two children, but her past keeps haunting her. “Pretty” dips into what it means to be pretty on the outside — and also on the inside.
Watching the show: Go to www.uwp.edu/therita/theatreperformances.cfm and scroll down through the shows. Each show has a “request ticket” square at the bottom of the show description. Clicking on that box brings you to a page where you can receive “virtual tickets” to the show’s live stream. Virtual tickets are free and must be requested. Requests will be granted in the order they are received until the maximum number of virtual guests has been reached.
Note: Use the online ticket form to request individual tickets for performances. One link will be provided for each performance date selected. Platforms for display will vary by production. Do not request a ticket unless you know you will be using it. Otherwise, you may be preventing a fellow patron from enjoying the performance.
