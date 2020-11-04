New play opens at Carthage; Zoom show from UW-Parkside

About the show: Looks are everything to Sage and Madeline’s mother, Sylvia. The two sisters learned from a young age that how they look matters more to their mother than how they act. This shaped what they ate, what they wore — and how they were seen by men. Now that Sage and Madeline are older, they are realizing how wrong their own mother was and what it means to go against her. Sylvia, however, doesn’t know where she has gone wrong with her two children, but her past keeps haunting her. “Pretty” dips into what it means to be pretty on the outside — and also on the inside.