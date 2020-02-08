No joke: Liz Snyder and Dave Walter face off over the Oscars

Liz: You know if I won an award, I would thank my greyhounds, Seamus and Ruby, but not my agent. She already gets 10 percent. Also, last year’s show did fine with no host. Why couldn’t they just make Brad Pitt do it? His acceptance speeches have been a real hoot so far as he picks up hardware on the way to the Oscars.

Dave: Good choice. You know who would be even better? Taika Waititi, the director of “Jojo Rabbit.” Hard to beat a crazy Kiwi! But I wouldn’t advise he come on stage as Adolf Hitler.

Liz: No politics talk, Dave. We wouldn’t want any hate mail from white supremacists. Now on to the predictions:

Nominees: “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” “Parasite”

Liz: This is such a mix of films, from a twisty Korean drama (“Parasite”) to a three-hour-plus mafia movie showing on Netflix (“The Irishman.”) Who says the Oscars are stodgy?

Dave: Maybe not stodgy, but plenty white (except for “Parasite”) and male (except for “Little Women.”)