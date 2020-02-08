No joke: Liz Snyder and Dave Walter face off over the Oscars

Another Oscar Night, another story packed with fearless/foolish? predictions by Kenosha News staffers Elizabeth Snyder and Dave Walter:
Liz: As the presidential campaigns move on from Iowa to New Hampshire this week, we’re testing our best pundit skills on the winter’s OTHER big races: the Oscars!
Dave: No! No politics talk! That last time we poked a little fun at the president we got hate mail. Nobody has a sense of humor about politics anymore.
Liz: Dave, as you know, the Academy Awards are all about politics! It’s the Los Angeles version of the Iowa caucuses but with better looking candidates. And the results actually come in on time ... though there was that Best Picture winner snafu a few years back ...
Dave: (Plugs ears with fingers and shouts “La-la-la-la!” as loudly as possible.)
Liz: OK, Dave, pay attention: Back to movies. As for tonight’s show, it will feature the usual spectacle of famous people handing trophies to other (mostly) famous people, but, for the second consecutive year, there will no host on the stage. How will I know when to make a run for more snacks?
Dave: That’s easy: The second a winner starts thanking his/her agent, pet dog and Buddha.
Liz: You know if I won an award, I would thank my greyhounds, Seamus and Ruby, but not my agent. She already gets 10 percent. Also, last year’s show did fine with no host. Why couldn’t they just make Brad Pitt do it? His acceptance speeches have been a real hoot so far as he picks up hardware on the way to the Oscars.
Dave: Good choice. You know who would be even better? Taika Waititi, the director of “Jojo Rabbit.” Hard to beat a crazy Kiwi! But I wouldn’t advise he come on stage as Adolf Hitler.
Liz: No politics talk, Dave. We wouldn’t want any hate mail from white supremacists. Now on to the predictions:
Nominees: “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” “Parasite”
Liz: This is such a mix of films, from a twisty Korean drama (“Parasite”) to a three-hour-plus mafia movie showing on Netflix (“The Irishman.”) Who says the Oscars are stodgy?
Dave: Maybe not stodgy, but plenty white (except for “Parasite”) and male (except for “Little Women.”)
Liz: And that’s coming from a white male! Yes, Oscar still has a diversity problem, and there’s that other perennial problem: There’s no way to declare a movie “best” (though I’ve seen some that are definitely “worst”). And it’s impossible to compare such wildly different projects. Is “1917” better than “Jojo Rabbit”? Both have wars; one has Adolf Hitler.
Dave: While I think “1917” is the favorite — and I wouldn’t object to it winning — some voters may skew toward Martin Scorcese’s “The Irishman” or Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
Liz: It does look like “1917” is the favorite, though “Parasite” is coming on strong and could easily win here.
Dave: I would vote for “Parasite,” though I really enjoyed “Jojo Rabbit” as well.
Will win: Liz: “1917,” with its broad support in the Academy and wins at the Golden Globes, Producers Guild Award and Directors Guild Awards. Dave: “1917,” because of its technical achievement of making the movie look like one continuous shot. It worked for “Birdman” a few years ago.
Should win: Liz: I like the sheer audaciousness of “Jojo Rabbit.” Hitler as an imaginary friend? That’s something you don’t see every day! But satires don’t generally win Oscars. Dave: “Parasite,” a comedy/drama/horror/class warfare story. That covers a lot of bases.
Nominees: Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”; Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”; Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
Liz: Joaquin Phoenix. Next!
Dave: Agreed. Skinny and scary. Hard to beat.
Liz: For the record, “skinny and scary” are not words ever used to describe me; at least the “skinny” part. At this point, is there an award Phoenix HASN’T won? Is he on the ballot Tuesday in New Hampshire?
Dave: No politics!
Will win: Liz: No joke: If Phoenix loses, this is a major upset. Dave: Phoenix. Apparently, playing The Joker is a direct path to an Academy Award (unless you’re Jack Nicholson).
Should win: Liz: Phoenix. Dave: Phoenix, though if there’s going to be an upset, look at Adam Driver. There’s more to him than Kylo Ren.
Nominees: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”; Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”; Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”; Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”; Renée Zellweger, “Judy” Liz: In 2019, this category looked like a lock for veteran actress Glenn Close, looking for her first Oscar win. And then Olivia Colman won for “The Favourite.” This year’s “lock” is Renee Zellweger. Will history repeat itself?
Dave: I don’t see an upset here. An Academy Award darling playing one of the most iconic Hollywood stars? Impossible to beat.
Will win: Liz and Dave: Zellweger.
Should win: Liz: I like Saoirse Ronan in everything she does, and she hasn’t won an Oscar yet. She’s my pick. Dave: Scarlett Johansson. There’s more to her than Black Widow.
Best Supporting Actor
Nominees: Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”; Al Pacino, “The Irishman”; Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”; Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”
Liz: Everyone’s dream date is Brad Pitt. Voters will choose him just to get another charming moment on stage.
Dave: This is a weird category. How is it that Hopkins is a supporting actor while Jonathan Pryce is a lead actor? They are the two popes in “The Two Popes.” If there is a dark horse, it’s probably either Pacino or Pesci, if voters feel like “The Irishman” is getting snubbed.
Will win: Liz and Dave: Brad Pitt.
Should win: Liz: Pitt. We journalists have to stick together. (He studied journalism at the University of Missouri.) Dave: Notice how he changed careers? Smart man. Liz: What are you saying, Dave? You’re the Brad Pitt of the Kenosha News! That’s almost as good as the real thing. Dave: I think I’m more the Ed Wood of the Kenosha News.
Best Supporting Actress
Nominees: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”; Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”; Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”; Florence Pugh, “Little Women”; Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
Liz: A lot of years, this category is a toss-up. This year? Laura Dern is the heavy favorite.
Dave: Her character is a force of nature in “Marriage Story.” Don’t get in her away.
Liz: Dern does solid work in movies and TV — and has for decades. Plus, she’s Hollywood royalty as the daughter of actors Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. A win for her is a win for her Hollywood career.
Dave: And she survived the raptors in “Jurassic Park.”
Will win: Liz and Dave: Laura Dern.
Should win: Liz: There’s not a bad pick here. Dave: Dern. If you’re getting a divorce, and she shows up in the courtroom, better hope she’s on your side. Liz: Do you have her on retainer, Dave? Does your wife? Dave: My wife probably does. And so does my cat.
Best Director
Nominees: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”; Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”; Todd Phillips, “Joker”; Sam Mendes, “1917”; Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Liz: It’s best not to disagree with the Directors Guild in this category, which means Sam Mendes wins.
Dave: What he did with “1917” is pretty remarkable.
Liz: The dark horse is Bong Joon Ho, who crafted a winner with “Parasite.”
Dave: Phillips is another dark horse. The movie was polarizing, but definitely intriguing.
Will win: Liz and Dave: Sam Mendes.
Should win: Liz and Dave: Mendes.
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominees: “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “I Lost My Body,” “Klaus,” “Missing Link,” “Toy Story 4”
Liz: I usually go with the Pixar film, and I really liked “Toy Story 4.” It’s not often a sequel of a sequel of a sequel is any good.
Dave: It’s a beloved franchise that hasn’t taken a wrong turn yet.
Liz: Unless you count those “Cars” films. Meh.
Dave: I meant the “Toy Story” films, not all of the Pixar movies.
Will win: Liz and Dave: “Toy Story 4.”
Should win: Liz: Toy power! Dave: Where’s my spork?
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominees: Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”; Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”; Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, “Joker”; Greta Gerwig, “Little Women”; Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”
Liz: The favorite is Greta Gerwig for “Little Women,” so voters can feel good about not nominating her for Best Director. Also, who didn’t read “Little Women”?
Dave: I didn’t. Though I’ve heard about it so much (I grew up with two sisters, no brothers) I feel like I read it.
Liz: There’s still time to read it, Dave, we’ll wait. ... Have you gotten to the part where you find out Laurie is a guy yet?
Dave: I already knew that. Two sisters — remember? I’m going for Waititi here, in something of an upset.
Will win: Liz: Greta Gerwig. Dave: Waititi
Should win: Liz: Gerwig, for creating a version of “Little Women” for a new generation. Dave: Waititi, the crazy Kiwi! Liz: I swear, Dave, you better be munching kiwi fruit during the show tonight. Dave: That doesn’t fit with my Dr. Pepper and chocolate diet.
Best Original Screenplay
Nominees: Rian Johnson, “Knives Out”; Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”; Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, “1917”; Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won, “Parasite”
Liz: This is an interesting category, with “Parasite” the obvious favorite. But “Knives Out” is such a clever story. And ‘70s Hollywood fans love Quentin Tarantino’s take on the Manson murders.
Dave: I would vote for “Parasite,” but I think “Once Upon at Time ... in Hollywood” is the winner.
Will win: Liz: Rian Johnson in an upset. Dave: Tarantino. Academy voters love movies (and screenplays) about Hollywood.
Should win: Liz: Johnson, for proving a good, old-fashioned whodunnit still works. Dave: “The Parasite” duo, for creating something totally original.
Best Cinematography
Nominees: “The Irishman,” “Joker,” “The Lighthouse,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Liz: So much of the praise for “1917” has to do with how it was filmed to look like it’s one long take. That’s cinematography.
Dave: I agree. And the competition here isn’t outstanding. I think this is a lock for “1917.”
Liz: Also, the “1917” cinematographer is Roger Deakins, often cited as one of film’s all time great cinematographers. He’s been nominated several times but didn’t win his first Academy Award until 2017, for “Blade Runner 2049.” Whoa, that’s a lot of numbers!
Dave: He deserves the Oscar.
Will win and should win: Liz and Dave: “1917.”
On with the show!
Liz: No matter who wins, I’m hoping for an entertaining show tonight. I know, I know. The Oscars are a long slog, but we can hope, right? Also, what else are you going to do on a Sunday night in February?
Dave: Hibernate until mid-June? Binge everything on Disney Plus? Wait for Scorsese to direct a Marvel movie?
Liz: That sounds comforting but also a recipe for turning into a slug. Perhaps toss a few Jazzercise classes in there, Dave, before you get permanently welded to your couch.
Dave: I can chassé with the best of them!
Liz: Ooohh, throwing in some Jazzercise lingo; good move, Dave. Now get moving!