Not-so-scary Halloween fun

Halloween events geared toward children and families include:
Treat and Greet
CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Police Department will hold a Treat and Greet from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 10) at Swan’s Pumpkin Farm, 5930 Highway H.
Swan's will be donating pumpkins for children to paint. Officers will be handing out candy and children will be able to view police vehicles and fire trucks. Children are also encouraged to dress up in costumes. Special guest K9 Louie will be on hand from 4 to 6 p.m.
Halloween Glow
RACINE — As a special holiday treat, the Racine Zoo is hosting the 2021 Halloween Glow, an illuminated drive-through adventure, open nightly through Oct. 31.
Visitors will enjoy a light experience from the comfort of their vehicle. Upon entering the zoo at the 200 Goold St. entrance gate, guests will wind through a lighted pathway taking them past decorated trees, characters and a broad tunnel with a show of dynamic designs.
Halloween Glow is open dusk to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from dusk to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is $5. There is no admission fee for ages 2 and younger. Note: No walking is allowed in the drive-through event.
Fall Frenzy fun
CALEDONIA — Jellystone Park jumps into fall action with Lost Bearings Fall Frenzy at the venue's Bear Paw Beach, 10006 Seven Mile Road. Fall-themed activities are offered every Friday through Sunday through Oct. 31.
Activities include a nighttime Halloween-inspired drone show, mission-based Zombie Laser Tag, glow laser tag, a nautical themed flashlight corn maze, haunted trail and 100mph apple cannons.
Guests can select either a daytime or nighttime package depending on their activity preferences. The Daytime packages include the corn maze, ship wreck’d island laser tag, turf games, apple cannons, pedal bikes and pumpkins. The Nighttime packages are perfect for guests who enjoy getting spooked from time to time and includes the drone show, haunted trail, zombie laser yag, flashlight maze and a 200-foot light tunnel.
Tickets can be purchased upon arrival or in advance at bearpawbeach.com/fallfrenzy.
Outdoor folktales
SOMERS — The outdoor program "Fireside Folktales" — from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 14) — features storytellers from the Kenosha Public Library, UW-Parkside and Gateway Technical College. Families are invited to "grab a chair or blanket and join us at historic Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary to hear spooky folktales told by the fireside."
The stories come from a variety of cultures, and the storytellers will "offer insight into the symbolism and wisdom found in these great tales." Admission is free.
Howl-o-ween!
RACINE — In addition to its monthlong Halloween Glow drive-through tour, the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is hosting "Boo at the Zoo" from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Children are invited to "enjoy safe, outdoor trick-or-treating all day with the animals at the zoo."
Activities include: Trick-or-Treat "Knock-Knock" Doors, Spooky cookie decorating kit to go, a Halloween craft and pumpkin decorating. Zo visitors can also meet the zoo's "special creepy, crawly animal ambassadors."
Boo at the Zoo is included with regular zoo admission: $10 for adults, $9 for senior citizens (62 and older), $8 for children (15 and younger) and $5 for members of the military (with ID). Zoo members and children age 2 and younger are admitted free of charge.
Food and drinks are available for purchase, as are special photos for $5. For more information, go to www.racinezoo.org.
Halloween hike
BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. inside Bristol Woods County Park, is hosting its Halloween Candlelight Night Hike from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.
Participants will check in at the front of Pringle Nature Center during their start time before following the candlelit trail through the woods.
This is a self-guided and family-friendly walk but may not be suitable for those who have difficulty navigating trails in the dark.
The cost is $6 (or $4.50 for Friends of Pringle members). Pre-registration is required by 4 p.m. on Oct. 28 (no walk-ins). Also, no refunds will be given after Oct. 28. When signing up, choose from one of three start times and register early, as space is limited. Note: Dress for the weather, bring a face covering and leave flashlights at home to make the experience better for everyone.
Downtown trick or treating
KENOSHA — Children are invited to dress up in their costumes and get in some early trick-or-treating in Downtown Kenosha during "Trick or Treat on Sixth Avenue."
From 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, "little ghosts and goblins" can visit Downtown businesses and collect candy during this fifth annual event.
Participating businesses include: Scoops Ice Cream, 5711 Eighth Ave.; Ivory Kenosha, 728 58th St.; Canna Vita, 515 57th St.; Gordon’s Sport Bar, 5703 Sixth Ave.; Kaiser's Pizza, 510 57th St.; The Downtown Saloon, 707 56th St.; JJ's Boutique & Studios, 5721 Sixth Ave.; and Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St.