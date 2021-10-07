Not-so-scary Halloween fun

Participants will check in at the front of Pringle Nature Center during their start time before following the candlelit trail through the woods.

This is a self-guided and family-friendly walk but may not be suitable for those who have difficulty navigating trails in the dark.

The cost is $6 (or $4.50 for Friends of Pringle members). Pre-registration is required by 4 p.m. on Oct. 28 (no walk-ins). Also, no refunds will be given after Oct. 28. When signing up, choose from one of three start times and register early, as space is limited. Note: Dress for the weather, bring a face covering and leave flashlights at home to make the experience better for everyone.

Downtown trick or treating

KENOSHA — Children are invited to dress up in their costumes and get in some early trick-or-treating in Downtown Kenosha during "Trick or Treat on Sixth Avenue."

From 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, "little ghosts and goblins" can visit Downtown businesses and collect candy during this fifth annual event.

Participating businesses include: Scoops Ice Cream, 5711 Eighth Ave.; Ivory Kenosha, 728 58th St.; Canna Vita, 515 57th St.; Gordon’s Sport Bar, 5703 Sixth Ave.; Kaiser's Pizza, 510 57th St.; The Downtown Saloon, 707 56th St.; JJ's Boutique & Studios, 5721 Sixth Ave.; and Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St.

