"Nunsense" opening delayed to Jan. 14

“Nunsense,” scheduled to open Friday at the Racine Theatre Guild, has been postponed due to breakthrough COVID cases.

The musical comedy will now open on Jan. 14, running through Jan. 23.

“Nunsense,” a fun-filled musical about a group of nuns creating a haphazard variety show to raise money for their convent, was originally scheduled to run Jan. 7-23.

The cast and crew have been working hard throughout rehearsals to follow COVID safety protocols while creating the production, Theatre Guild officials said.

This week, there were breakthrough COVID cases in the cast and crew. Therefore, Racine Theatre Guild has decided to postpone the opening weekend performances in an ongoing effort to ensure the health and safety of the theater’s volunteers and audience members.

“Like many theaters throughout the county, we have tried to navigate the challenges of reopening with COVID,” said Doug Instenes, the Theatre Guild’s managing/artistic director. “The cast and crew are heartbroken to have to delay the start of the show and we are so grateful for their dedication to the production.”

Audience members with tickets for opening weekend performances will be contacted by the box office. They can exchange those tickets for a different performance, donate the cost of their tickets back to the Theatre Guild or receive a refund.

“‘Nunsense” is the kind of show that connects us all through humor and gives us a chance to escape into a world of laughter and fun for a couple hours,” Instenes shared. “We have decided to add one additional performance to the run to share that with more people.”

The new production dates for “Nunsense” are: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Jan. 14-15 and 21-22; 2 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 16 and 23; 2 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 15 and 22; and 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20.

For more details, go to www.racinetheatre.org.

Note: For more about the show, see today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.

