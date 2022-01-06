"Nunsense" opening Jan. 14 at Racine Theatre Guild

RACINE — Katie Kowbel has been spending a lot of time laughing recently.

And she hopes you’ll join her.

Kowbel is directing “Nunsense” — a musical comedy that has been entertaining audiences since 1985 — at the Racine Theatre Guild.

“You cannot get through the show without giggling at least once, maybe even twice,” Kowbel said. “Honestly, the show is just fun and campy. It has a lot of broad humor, some really sweet and honest moments, and tons of heart.

“The show is lovely,” she added, “because it also shows this group of women and how they are committed to each other, through not only friendship but this firm belief system through their vocation. It just is a lovely and fun piece of theater.”

The Theatre Guild last performed the giddy comedy in 1993, and Kowbel is well aware that audience members are likely to already be fans of the zany nuns.

“It is so exciting knowing that some people are coming to see it because they loved the original production, and the challenge of doing something fresh with it is thrilling,” she said.

To make this show its own creation, Kowbel hasn’t “used anything from our 1993 production as reference material. So what you see is all the collaborative work between the cast, crew and production staff.”

The joy of creation

Kowbel, a theater teacher at Horlick High School, has a long history with the Theatre Guild, having started as a high school student in the cast of “Honk!”

As an adult, she has directed several shows for the Theatre Guild, including “Almost, Maine,” as well as Children’s Theatre shows, including “Pinocchio,” “The Tale of Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny” and “Junie B. Jones the Musical.”

As a director, she enjoys “the creation and interpretation that occurs. You start with a story that has generally been told before, and it is your vision that starts the thread of the new story. That vision comes to life as it’s being told.”

Asked what appeals to her about directing comedy in particular, Kowbel is quick to say, “Comedy is just fun. It is harder than drama in my opinion because you have to make sure that the characters are being themselves — and that is where the humor lies.”

The cast for this production of “Nunsense” is a mix of veterans of the show and newcomers, she said.

“All the people in the cast have been seen on stage at the Racine Theatre Guild before, but out of our five nuns, only one is a member from the 1993 cast.”

‘The perfect balm’

As the first musical performed at the Theatre Guild since the pandemic began, Kowbel describes “Nunsense” as “the perfect balm for bringing humor, joy and music into your heart.”

As for doing live theater during the COVID-19 pandemic, that presents its own challenges.

“We have rehearsed in masks the entire time,” Kowbel said, “and that’s for a show filled with tap dancing, puppeteering and a lot of singing.”

The cast members, she added, “have been outstanding and really committed to being as safe as possible when they are rehearsing, and the crew members, as they were added to the process, have followed suit.”

As the Little Sisters of Hoboken would say — between musical numbers that include “Tackle that Temptation,” “Holier than Thou” and “Nunsense Is Habit-Forming” — the show must go on!

If you go

What: "Nunsense"

Where: Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

When: Jan. 14-23. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. There are also shows at 2 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 15 and 22, and "Value Night" discounted shows at 7 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 16 and 23, and Thursday, Jan. 20.

Cost: $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens (age 62 and older) and $15 for students (age 21 and younger). Discounts are available to groups of 12 or more. Go to racinetheatre.org, call 262-633-4218 or visit the box office weekdays from noon to 6 p.m.

About the show: "Nunsense" is a 1985 musical comedy with a book, music and lyrics by Dan Goggin. "Nunsense" started as a line of greeting cards, which Goggin expanded into a cabaret show and, eventually, into a full-length musical. The original Off-Broadway production opened on Dec. 12, 1985, running for 3,672 performances and becoming the second-longest-running Off-Broadway show in history. The show has since been adapted for television and has spawned six sequels and three spin-offs. The show has earned more than $500 million worldwide, with more than 25,000 women acting in "Nunsense" productions.

The plot: Five of the 19 surviving Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, accidentally killed the other 52 residents of the convent with her tainted vichyssoise while they were off playing bingo with a group of Maryknolls. To raise money for burials, the nuns decide to stage a variety show in the Mount Saint Helen's School auditorium. Participating in the project are Mother Superior Mary Regina, a former circus performer who loves the spotlight; her rival, second-in-command Sister Mary Hubert; Sister Robert Anne, a streetwise nun from Brooklyn; Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is determined to be the world's first ballerina nun; and wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head.

