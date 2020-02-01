You are the owner of this article.
Oscar! Oscar! Enter our Kenosha News prediction contest
Oscar! Oscar! Enter our Kenosha News prediction contest

The 92nd annual awards, affectionately known as the “Oscars,” will be given out Feb. 9 in Hollywood (the show airs live on ABC, starting at 7 p.m. Tune in at 6 p.m. for Red Carpet fashions and lame pre-show interviews).

Better even than wondering if Joaquin Phoenix will win an Academy Award, however, is entering our Kenosha News Oscar Contest.

It’s free. And it’s fun. And there are prizes. We’ve even printed an Oscar Contest Ballot right here on this page for you!

To enter, just send in your votes for the Oscars in these categories:

Best Picture: “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” “Parasite”

Actor: Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”; Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”; Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Actress: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”; Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”; Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”; Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”; Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Supporting Actor: Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”; Al Pacino, “The Irishman”; Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”; Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”

Supporting Actress: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”; Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”; Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”; Florence Pugh, “Little Women”; Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Director: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”; Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”; Todd Phillips, “Joker”; Sam Mendes, “1917”; Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Animated Feature Film: “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “I Lost My Body,” “Klaus,” “Missing Link,” “Toy Story 4”

Adapted Screenplay: Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”; Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”; Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, “Joker”; Greta Gerwig, “Little Women”; Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

Original Screenplay: Rian Johnson, “Knives Out”; Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”; Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, “1917”; Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won, “Parasite”

Cinematography: “The Irishman,” “Joker,” “The Lighthouse,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Tie-breaker: How many Oscars will “Joker” win? It’s nominated for 11 awards.

What you’re playing for: A “Movie Night Gift Basket,” stuffed with popcorn and other snacks, movie passes and some Kenosha News swag.

Answers are due before the Oscar show starts at 7 p.m. Feb. 9, so brush up on your knowledge of cinematography and the finer points of crafting a screenplay.

Send Oscar predictions to: Elizabeth Snyder, Kenosha News, 6535 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI., 53142. As always, you can bring your list in person to the newsroom, or send email to: esnyder@kenoshanews.com. Have questions? Call 262-656-6271.

Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

Playing online

To enter our contest online, go to www.kenoshanews.com/contests/ and click on the Red Carpet Movie Contest banner to fill out a ballot.

Remember: You can only enter once, so choose carefully!

