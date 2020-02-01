Oscar! Oscar! Enter our Kenosha News prediction contest

The 92nd annual awards, affectionately known as the “Oscars,” will be given out Feb. 9 in Hollywood (the show airs live on ABC, starting at 7 p.m. Tune in at 6 p.m. for Red Carpet fashions and lame pre-show interviews).

Better even than wondering if Joaquin Phoenix will win an Academy Award, however, is entering our Kenosha News Oscar Contest.

It’s free. And it’s fun. And there are prizes. We’ve even printed an Oscar Contest Ballot right here on this page for you!

To enter, just send in your votes for the Oscars in these categories:

Best Picture: “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” “Parasite”

Actor: Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”; Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”; Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Actress: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”; Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”; Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”; Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”; Renée Zellweger, “Judy”