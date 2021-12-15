 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pollard Gallery features December exhibits

  • 0
Downtown Window Pollard Gallery

The Pollard Gallery's window sports a festive look this month.

 Liz Snyder

The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St., is featuring the artwork of self-taught artist Brigitta Richter on the gallery's east wall through December.

Her exhibit, called "Art In Isolation," is "a series of abstract art influenced by the emotional distress during the COVID pandemic," gallery officials said. 

The paintings were created in a twofold process, starting out "as an automatic drawing purely created from the subconscious. Thereafter, the conscious mind looks for any representational form within the lines."

The choice of colors and form "is a balancing act that strives to deliver a 2D symphony."

On the gallery's west wall this month, the theme is "Winter Festive Days," with works by various artists.

The gallery also features Christmas-themed paintings and gifts and Christmas cards.

"We have a nice selection of gloves, scarves and woven bags from our fabric artists," gallery officials added. "You will also find a large selection of one of a kind jewelry. Looking for stocking stuffers? We have those, too."

People are also reading…

The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How Betty White has stayed golden with more 80 years in television

How Betty White has stayed golden with more 80 years in television

Betty White has been a TV star as long as there’s been TV. Hired by a pioneering L.A. broadcaster, she made her tube debut in February 1939. Standing under hot lights in a primitive sixth-floor studio, the teen performed a number from “The Merry Widow.” The show was brief and local. Really local. “The picture went all the way down to the lobby,” White said. But the experimental transmission ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Ben Affleck receives backlash after saying he felt 'trapped' with Jennifer Garner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert