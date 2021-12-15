Pollard Gallery features December exhibits

The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St., is featuring the artwork of self-taught artist Brigitta Richter on the gallery's east wall through December.

Her exhibit, called "Art In Isolation," is "a series of abstract art influenced by the emotional distress during the COVID pandemic," gallery officials said.

The paintings were created in a twofold process, starting out "as an automatic drawing purely created from the subconscious. Thereafter, the conscious mind looks for any representational form within the lines."

The choice of colors and form "is a balancing act that strives to deliver a 2D symphony."

On the gallery's west wall this month, the theme is "Winter Festive Days," with works by various artists.

The gallery also features Christmas-themed paintings and gifts and Christmas cards.

"We have a nice selection of gloves, scarves and woven bags from our fabric artists," gallery officials added. "You will also find a large selection of one of a kind jewelry. Looking for stocking stuffers? We have those, too."

The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

