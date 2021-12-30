Pollard Gallery hosting January raffle

KENOSHA — The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St., is featuring the artwork of self-taught artist Brigitta Richter on the gallery’s east wall through December. Her exhibit, called “Art In Isolation,” is “a series of abstract art influenced by the emotional distress during the COVID pandemic,” gallery officials said.

On the gallery’s west wall this month, the theme is “Winter Festive Days,” with works by various artists.

The gallery will be closed Jan. 1-7 for “a week of painting and freshening up,” gallery officials said.

When the gallery reopens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, “the public is invited to come and join the party,” said the gallery’s Brian Wolf. “To celebrate the reopening, we will be raffling off four pieces of art by our artisans.”

Raffle tickets will only be available at the Pollard Gallery, for $1 each or six for $5. You need not be present to win. Raffle tickets will be sold through Jan. 23, with the winners contacted on Jan. 24.

When the gallery reopens on Jan. 8, Jim Schmitz’s work will be featured on the west show wall. The opening reception for his exhibit — “Into The Mind of the Artist” — is 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8.

Schmitz is “an almost lifelong resident of Kenosha,” as he describes himself. He has always been an art enthusiast but concentrated his energies on performance art during the first two thirds of his life — acting and singing with various groups in town.

He is most fond of abstract art, so he tried his hand at creating decorative pieces for his home. He then began doing work for close friends, and when he discovered the internet, his inspiration took off through several online tutorials. The body of work presented at the show covers more than 50 years of his “attempts to find beauty.”

Also featured in January is the work of Sue Schoebel Larkin’s father, Ernest K. Schoebel (1913-1985). Schoebel studied at the American Academy of Art in Chicago, where a complete collection of his original work is archived.

His work featured in the January show highlights class assignments he completed in his early 20s.

“Beauty Glorified,” an ad mockup for a Pierrot Beauty Crème campaign, shows his early hand lettering with delicate watercolor, pen and ink. Another work, “Marlborough Country,” a watercolor, was produced when the Leo Burnett advertising agency bought the work of Chicago artists to move their national campaigns into iconic status.

Schoebel also did lettering work for Montgomery Ward and illustrations for newspapers and national magazines.

After serving in the Army Airforce during World War II, he worked with commercial artists and writers and started a production house for in-store purchase. Schoebel’s “Display Workshop” supplied agencies with sales displays for major Chicago retailers. Schoebel’s product display ad illustrations from the 1940s and ‘50s are also in the Pollard show.

There is also an airbrush mockup for a Fortune magazine cover that shows what could be done before anything digital existed. This is the first exhibit where Schoebel’s original pieces will be available for purchase.

Call for artists

The Pollard Gallery is inviting all local artists to participate and display their work during the month of February for the gallery’s “Anything Goes” show. The show will run from Feb. 1-26. Artists wishing to participate are welcome to drop off their work at the gallery during regular hours before Jan. 29. The entry fee is $10, and each artist is limited to two pieces. The show is open to all 2D and 3D art.

The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

