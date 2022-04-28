Pollard Gallery's May shows

In May, the north show wall at the Pollard Gallery will feature the photography of David Kotowski and the photography, oil and watercolor paintings of Jennifer Doherty which she has titled – Tranquility. The opening reception for Jennifer and David’s work is Saturday May 7 from 1 to 4. Tim Venturellar will provide guitar music for the event and light refreshments will be served. “May Flowers”, works by the Pollard artists, will be displayed on the south wall during the month of May.

Jennifer Doherty holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Northern Illinois University in the field of art education. She has taught art to students, ages 4 to adult, in both public and private school settings for over the past 37 years. Most recently, before relocating to Kenosha from Chicago, she taught courses in fashion design, weaving, and watercolor for the North Shore Art League in Winnetka, Illinois. She currently works in acrylics with a focus on painted furniture. Other art interests include floral photography, weaving, watercolor, and other media. “ I made myself a promise to move to Kenosha many years ago and my dream has come true. Kenosha is a magical, musical, artistic town”.

David Kotowski is a Kenosha native who has been active in art from an early age. He transitioned from oil painting to film photography and then to digital photography. He began selling photographic art several years ago. “Capturing moments in time" through photography fascinates him. Digital photography satisfies his creative and scientific sides. The use of image editing software allows for endless variations on the original photographed image, thus allowing for more creative presentations. He does not edit some of his images, presenting them exactly as they were captured. He enjoys photographing a variety of subjects - nature, still life, abstract, architecture, nautical, and aviation. His work is presented on photo paper, canvas, metal, and 5x7 inch cards he designs and produces himself.

During the opening reception in May, the Pollard Gallery will again feature readings of two local poet laureates.

Jessie Lynn McMains is a cross-genre writer, small press publisher, zine-maker, and spoken word performer. They were the 2016-17 Poet Laureate of Racine, WI, the recipient of the 2019 Hal Prize for Poetry, and served as the 11th Racine Writer-in-Residence from July-December 2021. They are the author of several books, most recently Wisconsin Death Trip and The Loneliest Show On Earth. They have been performing spoken word across the U.S. and Canada since 1998, and their spoken word album, Self-Portrait with Ghosts and Trains, was released by Hello America Stereo Cassette in July 2021.

Esteban Colon is a Chicago born poet who now resides in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Having served as the 2018 – 2019 Kenosha Poet Laureate, his poems have graced a variety of journals, and anthologies, including but not limited to Revise the Psalm: Work Celebrating the Writing of Gwendolyn Brooks, Prairie Gold: An Anthology of the American Heartland, and Nuclear Impact: Broken Atoms in our hands. He created Whispered Soliloquies, a folded book in collaboration with talented Kenosha and Racine visual artists, along with his two full length collections - Things I Learned the Hard Way, and Hell Creek. He has performed on a great deal of stages in the Chicagoland and Southern Wisconsin area, and is currently a member of the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets, Bonk!, and the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission.

The Pollard Gallery would like to welcome Erica Gesiakowski. She went to school with a focus on a degree in illustrations with a desire to become an illustrator for children’s books. Her work tends to be a mixed media combination of colored pencil, watercolor, pen and ink, and gold leaf.

In June the Pollard Gallery will feature a Young Artist Show. The work of children ages 6 – 12 will be featured on the south wall and the work of those 13 – 19 will be on the north wall. Work for this show can be dropped off at the gallery May 27 – 29 during our regular business hours. After May 14 you can email: pollardgalleryandgifts@gmail.com for full details.

If you are unable to join us for our May opening reception, be sure and stop by during our current hours on Wednesday through Saturday from 10-4 PM and Sunday from noon to 4 PM.

