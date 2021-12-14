 Skip to main content
Pringle Nature Center hosting Holiday Gnome Hunt

Pringle Center gnome

The public is invited to go on a gnome scavenger hunt at Pringle Nature Center through Dec. 31.

 Pringle Nature

Center Photo

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 800 160th Ave., is hosting a Holiday Gnome Hunt through Dec. 31.

"Mischief is afoot in Bristol Woods," Pringle officials said. "Find all of the gnomes hiding on the trails by the end of December for a chance to win a free 2022 PNC family membership."

To take part in the contest, post a photo from your gnome hunt on Instagram or Facebook and tag Pringle, or email your photo to Pringle by Dec. 31 to be entered into a prize drawing.

This program is free, self-guided and suitable for all ages. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more information.

  • Also at Pringle Nature Center: The monthly Nature Story Time program is 9:30 this morning, Dec. 16.

On the third Thursday of each month. Pringle Nature Center hosts "a seasonal story read by Miss Tracy," with a related craft.

The free program is for young children, accompanied by an adult. No registration is required. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.

