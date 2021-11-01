Programs offered at Bong State Recreation Area

BRIGHTON — The Bong Naturalist Association, a local nonprofit Friends Group run entirely by volunteers, hosts a variety of events and activities in Richard Bong State Recreation Area.
Upcoming events include:
- Corn Husk Dolls, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 6: Make a traditional corn husk doll or flower. Bring your own craft scissors. Call 262-878-5601 to register. This is a free program for children ages 12 years and up and adults. Meet at the Visitor’s Center.
- Kneehigh Naturalist, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov 11: “What Good is a Dead Tree?” Meet the many creatures that call a dead tree home. Environmental education for 3-to-5-year-olds with stories, crafts, hiking and playing outdoors. The program is free but limited to 10 children. A State Park sticker is required. Pre-registration is required; call 262-878-5601.
- Knit and Crochet Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11: For ages 8 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring projects you may need help with or learn a new technique. Call 262-878-5601 to register.
- Zentangle Glass Christmas Ornament, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13: Use Zentangle patterns (doodles) with a marker on a glass ornament. Materials and directions will be provided. Children accompanied by an adult are welcome. Fee is $10. Call 262-878-5601 to register. State Park sticker required.
- Holiday Greenery, 8:30 to 10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 4: This has been a past favorite workshop at Bong. Put some "green" in your holidays as you learn to create evergreen sprays or swags using natural materials. All materials are provided. Register by calling 262-878-5601. Fee is $20. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive. State Park sticker required.