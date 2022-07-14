Racine Concert Band performing July 17

What: Racine Concert Band’s 1,506th performance

When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17

Where: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

Admission: Free

Note: The zoo's gates at Walton Avenue and Augusta Street open at 7 p.m. for free admission to the concert site, the Kiwanis Amphitheater on the east side of the zoo grounds. A courtesy cart, for audience members who need assistance in getting to the concert site, is available before and after the concert. The weekly concerts run through Sunday, Aug. 14.

------------------

RACINE — See if you can guess which instrument soloist Eric Weiss will be playing Sunday night with the Racine concert Band.

The name of the piece is "Love That Trumpet!" by William Curnow.

That's correct. Weiss is the featured trumpet soloist as part of the band's program on July 17 at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

Weiss, a longtime member of the band's trumpet section, is a retired Racine Unified School District instrumental music instructor and is a frequent performer in the Parkside Reunion Big Band, Belle City Brassworks and Kenosha Pops Concert Band.

The vocalist Sunday is Allison Hull, making her 13th appearance as a guest artist with the Racine Concert Band.

A graduate of Lawrence University and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, she’s a frequent performer on professional stages, including roles at the Milwaukee Opera Theater, the Skylight Opera and the Florentine Opera. She is also an associate lecturer in the music department at UW-Parkside.

Hull is performing two opera pieces -- "O del mio amato ben" by Stephen Donaudy and "Habanera," an aria in "Carmen" by Georges Bizet. This aria is so popular, it's been featured on the soundtracks of numerous movies from all genres, including, Pixar's "Up," "The Bad News Bears," "Bad Santa" and "Trainspotting."

Hull will also perform the Victorian parlor song "Love's Old Sweet Song" by James Malloy and “All the Things You Are” by Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein. The song was written for the 1939 musical "Very Warm for May" and has been recorded by several artists over the years, from Ella Fitzgerald in 1963 to Carly Simon in 2005.

The band, continuing its landmark 100th season, will be performing "Bravura," a 1918 march by Charles Duble (who played trombone for played for 23 years in circus bands); "Ancient Airs and Dances," a set of three orchestral suites by Italian composer Ottorino Respighi; and "The Little Red Schoolhouse," a 1967 piece by William Grant Still. He was the first American composer to have an opera produced by the New York City Opera and was a pioneering Black composer who wrote nearly 200 works, including five symphonies, four ballets, nine operas and more than 30 choral works.

The band also performs "The Belles" by James Albino, "Allsports March" by Robert Farnon, ballet music from "Harlequin's Millions" by Riccardo Drigo, Leroy Anderson's huge hit "Blue Tango" and John Philip Sousa's "George Washington Bicentennial March."

Mark Eichner, celebrating his 20th season as the band’s music director, will conduct the program.

Don Rosen, a professional radio broadcaster for 50 years, is the master of ceremonies.

Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. There is limited seating at the concert venue.