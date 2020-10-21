'Raymond' cast reunites for charity

A decade and a half after "Everybody Loves Raymond" aired its last original episode, cast members Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett and Monica Horan are back in character Friday for a virtual table read of scenes from the long-running sitcom that will stream via YouTube and help raise funds and awareness in the battle against myeloma.

While the streaming table-read reunion is a new one for the stars of "Everybody Loves Raymond," getting together to benefit the International Myeloma Foundation is not. Members of the cast — as well as a deep bench of celebrity friends and family — have convened annually for more than a decade to support the Peter Boyle Research Fund, named in honor of the late actor and "Raymond" costar who died in 2006 after a four-year battle with myeloma, a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells.

His widow, Loraine Boyle, organized the first fundraiser in 2007, and to date, it has raised close to $8 million to fund research to fight the disease.