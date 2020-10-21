'Raymond' cast reunites for charity

A decade and a half after "Everybody Loves Raymond" aired its last original episode, cast members Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett and Monica Horan are back in character Friday for a virtual table read of scenes from the long-running sitcom that will stream via YouTube and help raise funds and awareness in the battle against myeloma.
While the streaming table-read reunion is a new one for the stars of "Everybody Loves Raymond," getting together to benefit the International Myeloma Foundation is not. Members of the cast — as well as a deep bench of celebrity friends and family — have convened annually for more than a decade to support the Peter Boyle Research Fund, named in honor of the late actor and "Raymond" costar who died in 2006 after a four-year battle with myeloma, a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells.
His widow, Loraine Boyle, organized the first fundraiser in 2007, and to date, it has raised close to $8 million to fund research to fight the disease.
Series co-creator Phil Rosenthal will also be involved in the 90-minute event, which in addition to re-creating scenes from a handful of episodes, will include reminiscences about working with Boyle and fellow cast member Doris Roberts, who died in 2016. The event will be available to stream starting at 8 p.m. Friday via the International Myeloma Foundation's YouTube channel and Facebook page.
More information about the event, as well as ways to donate to the fund, can be found at comedy.myeloma.org.
Musical festivals shutting down
OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Two of Wisconsin's biggest annual music festivals are shutting down for good after COVID-related cancellations this summer.
The company that puts on the 25-year-old Country USA and the 9-year-old Rock USA in Oshkosh said it plans to file for bankruptcy. The events have featured such headliners as Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Ozzy Osbourne in recent years.
Neenah-based Hypervibe canceled this year's festivals in June and says it plans to send letters or emails to ticketholders with instructions on how to fill out bankruptcy claims.
'Gimme Some Lovin'' guitarist dies
LONDON (AP) — Spencer Davis, a British guitarist and bandleader whose eponymous rock group had 1960s hits including “Gimme Some Lovin’” and “I’m a Man,” has died. He was 81.
His agent, Bob Birk, said he died in a hospital while being treated for pneumonia.
Born in Swansea, Wales in 1939, Davis began working as a musician while he was a student at the University of Birmingham.
Influenced by the burgeoning British blues and skiffle scenes, he performed in bands with future stars including the Rolling Stones’ Bill Wyman and Christine Perfect — later Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie. He formed the Spencer Davis Group in 1963, with a teenage Steve Winwood on keyboards and guitar, his brother Muff Winwood on bass and Pete York on drums.
With Steve Winwood as lead vocalist, the band had two No. 1 U.K. singles — “Keep on Running” in 1965 and “Somebody Help Me” in 1966 — and seven British top 40 hits before Steve Winwood’s departure in 1967.
Davis released several solo albums without recapturing his 1960s fame, and later reformed the Spencer Davis Group without the Winwood brothers. In later years he was regarded as an influential elder statesman of British rock.
