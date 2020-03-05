Rhode to debut 'Death of Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf" this weekend

First performed in 2016, the drama has been dubbed “hilarious” and a “multi-layered treat” by various critics. It is now again making the theater circuit, with an initial performance last month in Fort Myers, Fla.

Even better than a funny, funny script, say cast members, is that they get to work with a darn good director.

“I love working with Steve,” said Selovich, who worked with him two years ago in “Superior Donuts.” “He’s really dedicated to what he does.”

“He’s a real easy director,” added Scott Holloway, a six-year actor and new LSP board member. “He’s got a lot of experience.”

The bonus, he added, is the production “is a really fun look at some of the other plays we have done”

Oh, and don’t worry if you don’t quite remember all your Stanley lines beyond “Stellll-a!” or anything past the boozy fights in Liz Taylor and Richard Burton’s 1966 film version of Virginia Woolf.

“I don’t feel you have to know the shows,” said Mattner, who’s been directing since 1993. “If you know enough about Marlon Brando or Stanley Kowalski, you’ll get just about every joke. The play is full of situations with funny lines.”