Road trips: County fair, jazz festival and lots of Harleys

Holiday weekends were made for road trips. Here’s some of what you’ll find in this area:

Walworth County Fair

When: Through Sept. 5. The fair is open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Where: Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St. in Elkhorn

Admission: $10 for adults (13 and older), $10 for senior citizens (62 and older); $7 for youths (ages 5-12). Children 4 and younger are admitted free. General parking is free.

Details: The theme is “Bee Happy” for this year’s fair. The usual fair staples will all be there: Animal exhibits, live music, carnival rides and all that "healthy" fair food. The fair also features a Discovery Barn, designed to "promote agriculture literacy to fair guests in a unique and exciting way." Included in the barn is the Walworth County Beekeepers Club display, with an observation hive and loads of bee materials.

Entertainment: Grandstand entertainment includes All Star Monster Trucks on Thursday, Sept. 1; Josh Turner, with Phil Vassar on Friday; Halestorm, with Lines of Loyalty and Shallow Side on Saturday; Foreigner on Sunday; and a Demolition Derby wrapping up the fair on Labor Day.

Chicago Jazz Festival

When: Sept. 1-4

Where: Citywide and in Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St. in Chicago

Known for: Free admission to dozens of performances with the best of the best in jazz.

More information: chicago.gov

Milwaukee Rally

When: Sept. 1-5

Where: Multiple locations, including Harley-Davidson Museum, 400 W. Canal St., and Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive, both in Milwaukee

Known for: The rally commemorates the American motorcycle manufacturer’s journey with group rides, custom bike exhibitions, live music and more.

More information: milwaukeeharley.com

Local rally: Uke’s Harley-Davidson, 5995 120th Ave., always has special events planned during the Milwaukee Rally. The local dealer is hosting a Hometown Rally Sept. 1-5, with daily food trucks, a beer tent, H.O.G. rides and live music. The music schedule includes: Dave & Taro from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1; Matt Meyer from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Low-Reen with Ricky D and the Bluesdroogs from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday; DJ Shaun from noon to 2 p.m., Blues Family Robinson from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Insane Octane from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday; The BarrCasters from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dave & Taro from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday; and Boys and Toys from noon to 3 p.m. on Monday. There will also be a pancake breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Maxwell Street Days

When: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4

Where: Firemen's Park Cedarburg

Known for: The huge outdoor flea market features more than 600 spaces filled with what organizers call "antiques, collectibles, attic and basement treasures, crafters, produce, seasonal items, pottery, tools, sports, old toys, rummage, garage fines, family collections, vintage treasures, architectural items, farm items and much more." Food and beverages are available for purchase, to fuel your treasure hunting.

More information: 262-377-8412

PetFest

When: Coming up on Sept. 24

Where: The Summerfest Grounds in downtown Milwaukee at the lakefront

Known for: A variety of pet-focused attractions and activities, including dock diving, agility and lure courses, main stage presentations including training and trick clinics and a pet-themed marketplace. A highlight is the pet costume contest. Bonus: Admission is free.