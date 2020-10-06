"Romeo and Juliet" opening Oct, 8 at UW-Parkside

Gill has been a theater professor at UW-Parkside since 2011 and a working actor for more than 30 years, but he had never performed in or directed "Romeo and Juliet" before this production. He also adapted the script.

"In adapting the script," he said, "I tried to follow the formula that worked so well for us with 'Love's Labour's Lost' (a May 2019 UW-Parkside show). I streamlined the play a great deal. If I could show the audience in action things that Shakespeare used language and exposition to convey, then I would."

In a twist, he is "beginning the play at the end, with the discovery of the lovers in the crypt by Friar Lawrence. We then get to find out what exactly happened to bring us to such a tragic ending. A story told in flashback, if you will."

The show goes on!

At a time when professional theaters remain closed, Gill is thrilled to be performing a show — even without an audience present.

"I feel incredibly fortunate," he said. "Our COVID-19 protocols, combined with our incredibly responsible students, have provided a safe environment for us to be able to perform this play and to livestream it to an audience.

"As a professional actor myself, I am keenly aware of the amount of work that has been lost and the truly dire situation that theaters — and the arts overall — are currently in. At some point, this will, of course, all be behind us, but it is very difficult, nonetheless."

